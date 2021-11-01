Company announcement – No. 63 / 2021

Zealand Pharma Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data on Amylin Analogue, ZP8396, and Clinical Data on Glucagon-GLP1 Dual-Agonist, BI 456906, at The Obesity Society Annual Meeting

Preclinical data showed anti-obesity effects of amylin analogue ZP8396 in in vivo models, with up to 20% weight loss when c ombin ed with GLP1 analogue s emaglutide .





In a Phase 1b dose escalation trial, BI 456906 for obesity was generally well tolerated and resulted in clinically relevant bodyweight reductions of up to 13.7% after 16 weeks.





Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. November 1, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced it will present preclinical data from its amylin analogue, ZP8396 at the Obesity Society Annual Meeting, to be held virtually during ObesityWeek® Interactive, an online conference taking place in the week of November 1-5, 2021. This is the first time that data on this investigational candidate will be presented at a medical meeting. Additionally, Boehringer Ingelheim will present the first clinical data on the glucagon receptor (GCGR)/Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) dual agonist BI 456906 for the treatment of obesity, a compound that was in-licensed from Zealand Pharma.

“We are excited to debut preclinical data on our amylin analog, ZP8396, which holds potential as a treatment option in obesity both as a monotherapy and in combination with other drugs. When administered in combination with semaglutide, up to 20% weight loss in in vivo models was observed, which supports the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study planned for later this quarter,” said Adam Steensberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Zealand Pharma. “We are also thrilled to see Boehringer Ingelheim presenting the first clinical data on BI 456906, a GCGR/GLP1R dual agonist, where clinical data showed up to 13.7% weight loss following 16 weeks dosing in individuals with overweight/obesity and no unexpected safety issues were observed. The early data generated from these two programs highlight the potential of our growing investigational pipeline in obesity, an area in which we are committed to pioneering the development of novel treatments.”



Presentation Details

Poster Title: Potent Anti-obesity Effects of Amylin Analogue ZP8396 in Combination with Semaglutide in DIO Rats Author: Jolanta Skarbaliene, PhD, Principal Scientist, Zealand Pharma A/S Poster Viewing Reception Date and Time: November 1-5, 2021 with continued access through December 31, 2021 Poster Number: 372





Poster Title: Phase I Study of Glucagon-like Peptide-1/Glucagon Receptor Dual Agonist BI 456906 in Obesity Author: Jorge Arrubla, MD, PhD, Scientific Study Advisor/ Executive Assistant, Profil Institut für Stoffwechselforschung GmbH Poster Viewing Reception Date and Time: November 1-5, 2021 with continued access through December 31, 2021 Poster Number: 231

About ZP8396

ZP8396 is a potent long-acting amylin analogue designed to improve solubility, minimize fibrillation and allow for co-formulation with other peptides, including GLP1 analogues. Amylin analogues hold potential as both mono and combination therapies for obesity. In preclinical studies, ZP8396 has shown potent anti-obesity effects and Zealand plans to initiate a Phase 1 trial in 2021.

About BI 456906

The BI 456906 GCGR/GLP1 dual agonist is being investigated for the treatment of obesity, NASH and type 2 diabetes. GLP1 agonism is expected to lower body weight and provide glucose control. GCGR agonism is expected to lower body weight and lead to improvement in NASH. The compound leverages the known effects of the natural gut hormone oxyntomodulin, which has been shown to decrease food intake and increase energy expenditure in humans as well as the established effects of GLP1 agonism on both glucose control and body weight.

