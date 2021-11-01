Clean Group Sydney Offers Reliable Commercial Cleaners for Wide Range of Establishments

Sydney, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group Sydney is pleased to announce that they are ready to provide reliable commercial cleaners in Sydney and surrounding areas for various types of establishments. They can guarantee that the client’s business spaces will be clean, tidy, and well-maintained. The company is owned and operated by locals in the Sydney community, which means they are knowledgeable and well-versed on the unique cleaning needs of the businesses in their area. Every day, they strive to ensure that their partners, friends, neighbours, and community members have the benefit of the cleanest commercial spaces possible.

“Finding reliable commercial cleaning in Sydney – a team that shows up regularly does a fantastic job consistently, and can be trusted – can be difficult,” says Stephen Matthews, Commercial Cleaning Manager at Clean Group Sydney. “We guarantee your cleaning worries will be no more. All your cleaning challenges will be properly dealt with by a team of office cleaning experts. Whatever your cleaning project, our expert office cleaning staff delivers the best service for a comprehensive range of cleaning jobs. Our deep cleaning services are sure to lift the standards of your building.”

Clean Group Sydney offers various kinds of commercial cleaning services in Sydney. These include office cleaning, strata cleaning, carpet cleaning, medical cleaning, gym cleaning, school cleaning, childcare cleaning, warehouse cleaning, NDIS cleaning, virus disinfection, and green cleaning.

For those who are not yet sure of their cleaning needs, they offer an obligation-free onsite cleaning evaluation. This will ensure that the client will be getting the appropriate kind of cleaning that is needed and that the client will know beforehand the budget that would be required. They will visit the commercial premises in Sydney, take a look at the property, and find out what the client expects to achieve. From there, they will create a cleaning procedure and pricing specific for that particular commercial space and then get back to the client with a comprehensive proposal that provides the different choices available that could be suitable for the client’s needs and budget.

They are a number of things that distinguishes the kind of cleaning provided by the Clean Group Sydney office cleaners from that of similar providers. These include the: much-reduced cleaning time because of their use of advanced tools and equipment; effective virus protection provided via electrostatic spray disinfection; extremely high-quality cleaning service that is supported by a 100 per cent guarantee; fully licensed and bonded company with complete insurance coverage; a dedicated account manager assigned to each client for single point contact with ease of coordination and communication; assurance that cross-contamination will be avoided by using colour-coded microfibre system and more; competitive prices that are sure to fit the client’s budget; and offer of one-stop service.

Clean Group Sydney takes advantage of advanced cleaning tools and equipment to provide a faster and more effective cleaning service. One example is their use of the high-tech HEPA multi-filtration vacuum cleaner, which is used to make sure that the indoor air quality is high enough to protect the health of the people who use those commercial premises. This will remove air pollutants that can cause asthma attacks and other allergic reactions.

They also employ the i-mop floor scrubber, which is an advanced cleaning tool that reduces cleaning time for floors and similar surfaces to half the time it would take when a wet mop is used. This is because it is equipped with twin counter-rotating brushes that can provide 90 per cent cleaner floors and other surfaces. It has colour-coded accessories to ensure cross-contamination can be avoided. It has a very powerful suction technology that results in a drier and cleaner floor in half the time.

Starting 20 years ago, Clean Group is made up of a team of over 50 highly skilled and experienced cleaning professionals who can cleaning of a broad range of commercial properties, including retail stores, malls, offices, childcare centres, hospitals, warehouses, and more. All of their commercial cleaners have been adequately trained to perform a safe and toxic-free cleaning process while using environmentally-friendly and quality cleaning solutions to ensure that the health of their customers are not put at risk. Those who are interested in the Clean Group commercial cleaning services can check out their website, or contact them on the telephone or through email.

