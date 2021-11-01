Boston Law Firm Sherin and Lodgen Elects Sara Jane Shanahan As Managing Partner

BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston law firm Sherin and Lodgen LLP is pleased to announce that Sara Jane Shanahan has been named firm managing partner, effective today. She was elected by unanimous vote and succeeds Douglas M. Henry , who has served in that role since 2015.



As managing partner, Shanahan will oversee day-to-day firm operations, including nearly 50 lawyers specializing in real estate, litigation, business law, and employment. She will also direct client, recruiting, and community initiatives, while continuing to represent clients in a broad range of complex commercial litigation matters.

Commenting on her new role, Shanahan said, “I am honored to serve as Sherin’s managing partner, and am grateful for the support and confidence of the firm. I’m excited to take on this role to help the firm continue and sustain its growth for years to come.”

Former Managing Partner Doug Henry said, “Sara is a born leader and her election as our first female managing partner in our 76-year history is a pivotal moment for the future of the firm. Since joining Sherin over a decade ago, Sara has been a trusted member of the leadership team, and a mentor and role model to our associates and staff. I admire her client focus, strategic thinking, and leadership skills, as well as her energy and passion for our people, culture, and communities. I know she will lead the firm with confidence and distinction.”

Shanahan joined Sherin in 2008 as a litigation partner and has served as chair of the firm’s Litigation Department since 2015. Shanahan’s practice focuses on complex business litigation and insurance coverage disputes. She represents a diverse range of clients, including investment managers, property owners, national retailers, insurers, insureds, and shareholders of closely-held corporations. Prior to joining Sherin, Shanahan was a partner at Griesinger, Tighe, & Maffei, LLP and junior partner at Hale and Dorr LLP. She is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Bowdoin College. After law school, she clerked for the Honorable Nathaniel M. Gorton, U.S. District Judge for the District of Massachusetts.

Outside the firm, Shanahan is an active contributor to the legal and charitable communities. She has held various leadership positions with the Boston Bar Association, including Council Member and co-chair of the Administration of Justice Section, and served on the Women’s Bar Association’s Women’s Leadership Initiative. She is a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, and a member of the Boston Bar Foundation’s Society of Fellows. Shanahan is a longtime supporter of the Massachusetts Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, and for 11 years served on its Board of Directors. Shanahan is also a regular speaker and contributor to programs for Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education, Inc. (MCLE). Additionally, she sits on the Board of Directors for the Wellesley Club, and is a member of the Massachusetts Advisory Council of The New England Legal Foundation.

