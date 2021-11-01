Uponor Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 1.11.2021

Vantaa, FINLAND



 

Uponor Corporation ANNOUNCEMENT 1.11.2021
   
   
Uponor Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 1.11.2021
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date 1.11.2021 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share UPONOR 
Amount 28,000 Shares
Average price/share 21.0539 EUR
Total cost 589,509.20 EUR
   
   
Uponor Corporation now holds a total of 162,206 shares
including the shares repurchased on 1.11.2021 
   
   
On behalf of Uponor Corporation  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
For more information, please contact: 
Uponor Corporation  
Susanna Inkinen  
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081  
   
www.uponorgroup.com  

 



 

 

 

