RocketFuel and ACI Worldwide Partner to Enable Cryptocurrency Acceptance with Zero Merchant Fees

Merchants can now accept more than 50 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, with zero processing fees



San Francisco, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: RKFL), a global provider of payment solutions via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and ACI Worldwide, a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, recently announced a partnership that will enable ACI Secure eCommerce to offer RocketFuel’s solution via a single integration, enabling ACI’s more than 80,000 merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments with zero processing fees—an industry first.

ACI's Secure eCommerce solution with RocketFuel integration allows merchants to easily incorporate new payment methods into the mobile checkout, offering smarter payment choices for their customers, who are increasingly making purchases using cryptocurrencies. The single integration will quickly and efficiently update new cryptocurrencies as RocketFuel adopts them.

RocketFuel’s partnership with ACI Worldwide comes in the wake of its new business model where partners earn commissions on 100% of all revenue and transactions generated by merchants. RocketFuel also released its revamped partner dashboard allowing partners to sign up and manage their merchants, incl full transparency of transactions, revenue generated, commission earned, and more.

"Cryptocurrency is revolutionizing eCommerce, and more merchants recognize the significant benefits of crypto payments, incl lower fees, no chargebacks, no declines, and more," said Peter Jensen, CEO, RocketFuel. "We are excited to partner with payments leader ACI Worldwide to spur more choice for merchants and their customers. RocketFuel's 'Zero Fees for Life' pricing model makes this an attractive alternative to other traditional methods of payments that include a fee for merchants."

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin and 50+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel delivers a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants can implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present-day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelB l ockchain.com

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Report for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.“would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market

ROCKETFUEL CONTACT

Kurt Kumar, VP

Contact@RocketFuelBlockchain.com

INVESTOR CONTACT