EasyCare Donates RV Appearance Protection Coverage to RVWA for Drab to Fab Project

Nocross, GA, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyCare, a leading provider and administrator of F&I products and solutions offered by RV dealers, recently donated an RV Appearance Protection Coverage benefit to the RV Women’s Alliance (RVWA) for its Drab to Fab project. A team of RVWA volunteers from across the RV industry spent eight months turning a 2007 Cross Roads Zinger into a stylish, modernized vehicle. The remodeled travel trailer was the grand prize in the Drab to Fab sweepstakes and was recently awarded to Joann and Bob Welker of Fernandina Beach, Fla.

“The Drab to Fab project is such an inspirational and fun event. We were thrilled to contribute to a worthy cause,” said Walt Burns V, RV Brand Manager with APCO. “With the EasyCare Appearance Protection Coverage the remodeled RV will stay looking like new for years to come.”

“We really appreciate EasyCare’s partnership in this event. The Welker family was so happy to win this beautiful vehicle and have already embarked on their first journey,” said RV Women’s Alliance President Susan Carpenter. “The Drab to Fab event exceeded our expectations, successfully uniting women in the RV industry around a shared goal and recruiting new women into the RV industry. The funds we raised will give us the opportunity to develop educational and inspirational programs for women in the RV Industry.”

EasyCare’s RV Appearance Protection coverage shields RV interiors and exteriors from the unwanted effects of accidents and Mother Nature. The sealant was applied on the RV’s treatable surfaces at the RV Technical Institute in Elkhart, Indiana. The program includes a limited product warranty against specified losses and damages.

For more information about EasyCare’s RV protection benefits, visit https://easycare.com/rv/

About EasyCare

Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about EasyCare, please visit easycare.com. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

About RVWA

The RV Women’s Alliance is an organization dedicated to fostering the next generation of female RV Industry leaders and innovators. Their mission is to unite, inspire, recruit, and develop a more diverse workforce by supporting women with education, resources, and opportunities.

Attachment