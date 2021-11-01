American Broadband announces addition of John Walter to leadership team

SULPHUR, La., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Broadband Holding Company (“American Broadband” or “the Company”), a leading provider of broadband access in rural markets across the United States, today announced the appointment of John Walter as Executive Vice President and General Counsel for the Company as it embarks on its next stage of growth.



Walter joins American Broadband as Executive Vice President and General Counsel, where he will be responsible for advising the company regarding strategic and operational matters, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), finance, contracting, compliance obligations and dispute resolution. Walter will also serve in the corporate secretary role and be responsible for corporate governance.

Walter has nearly 20 years of professional legal experience in corporate law, M&A, securities and heavily regulated industries. He most recently served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for CVR Energy, Inc.; for the general partners of its refining subsidiary, CVR Refining, LP; and its nitrogen fertilizer subsidiary, CVR Partners, LP. He led the legal efforts for three publicly traded entities, with focus on governance, securities, M&A and finance.



Prior to his role with CVR, Walter was an associate at the law firms of Stinson LLP and Seigfreid Bingham, P.C., both based in Kansas City. He holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Colorado State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Kansas.

Walter is the latest in a number of recent key executive appointments that will lead the Company’s aggressive growth strategy in rural communities, said Chris Eldredge, CEO of American Broadband.

“John will be a significant contributor to our team’s efforts to provide high-quality, high-speed and reliable broadband service to rural America,” Eldredge said. “With a dynamic leadership team in place with vast industry experience, we can now accelerate our Company’s exciting next phase of growth.”

About American Broadband Holding Company

American Broadband is one of the leading providers of broadband for Rural America. The company provides phone access lines, video, and broadband service to customers in rural communities in Nebraska, Missouri, Alaska, Louisiana, and Texas. The Company’s operating brands include American Broadband, Cameron Communications and TelAlaska. American Broadband partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services and by contributing to and supporting new business activity and job growth. American Broadband retains local management and staff at each of its local operations to ensure continued superior levels of service to our customers. More information about the Company can be found at www.americanbroadband.com.

American Broadband was recently acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP"), a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners ("Catania").

Contacts:



Lukas Partners

Brian Ayers

Office: 402.895.2552 ext. 308

Cell: 402.917.8967 / bayers@lukaspartners.com