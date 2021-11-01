Atlantica Sets a Science-Based GHG Reduction Target

November 1, 2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) (“Atlantica”), announced today at COP26 its continued commitment to combatting climate change by setting an ambitious greenhouse gas (GHG) target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Science-based targets provide a clearly-defined pathway for companies to reduce GHG emissions, helping prevent the worst impacts of climate change and future-proof business growth. Targets are considered ‘science-based’ if they are in line with the latest levels recommended by climate science to meet the goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

Atlantica set a target to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions per kWh (gCO 2 /kWh) by 70% by 2035 from a 2020 base year1. The SBTi confirmed that the target is aligned with the Paris Agreement goals to limit global warming to “well-below 2ºC”.

Santiago Seage, Atlantica’s CEO, said: “Our science-based GHG reduction target further underlines our commitment to accelerate the shift towards a more sustainable world.”

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, transmission lines and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).

1 The target boundary includes steam generation.