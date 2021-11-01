Pioneer Marine Inc. Announces Dividend Distribution

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Marine Inc. and its subsidiaries (OSLO-OTC: PNRM) ("Pioneer Marine," or the "Company").



On November 1, 2021, the Board of Directors of Pioneer Marine declared a cash dividend of $1.40 per share of common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on or around November 12, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 5, 2021. The shares will be traded ex dividend as of November 4, 2021.

About Pioneer Marine Inc.

Pioneer Marine is a leading ship owner and global drybulk handysize transportation service provider. The Company’s common stock trades on the Norwegian Over-The-Counter market under the symbol "PNRM"

