Keystone Dental Appoints Senior Vice President of International Sales

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keystone Dental Holdings, Inc. (“Keystone Dental”), a global commercial stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of tooth replacement solutions comprised of implants, prosthetic solutions, biomaterial solutions, and digital dentistry capabilities, announced today that Mark Neri has been appointed Senior Vice President International Sales.



Mr. Neri assumes responsibility for all of the Keystone Dental’s implants systems, as well as the company’s regenerative product portfolio. In his new role, Mr. Neri will drive Keystone Dental’s continued expansion of offerings in international geographies, with oversight of direct sales professionals in select international geographies and third-party distributors in other regions.

Mr. Neri has developed and led high-performance teams in the dental device and related industries for more than 30 years, including as SVP of International Sales for BioHorizons Implant Systems. Most recently, Mr. Neri was President of the Americas for Neoss, Inc., a dental solutions company.

Melker Nilsson, CEO of Keystone Dental, commented: “We welcome Mark to the Keystone team. We are confident that his extensive knowledge and experience in the global dental industry, combined with his worldwide connections, will support our intention to expand our footprint while simultaneously aiding the existing network to increase visibility and sales through customer focused management, education and marketing.”

About Keystone Dental Holdings, Inc.

Keystone Dental is a global commercial stage medical technology company focused on providing end-to-end solutions for dental practitioners and tooth replacement procedures. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts with a distribution facility in Irvine, California, and a research and development and manufacturing site in Caesarea, Israel, Keystone Dental markets its products across the world. The company’s product portfolio includes proprietary offerings such as Osteon, Nexus iOS, Genesis – The Biomimetic Implant System™, the TILOBEMAXX™, PrimaConnex® and Prima Plus™ Implant Systems, the DynaMatrix® extracellular membrane, and the Dyna Blast® and DynaGraft D® bone graft substitutes. Keystone acquired Implant Solutions Pty Ltd (“Osteon”) in 2021, adding a comprehensive portfolio of prosthetic solutions on implants and digital workflow capabilities. For more information, refer to www.keystonedental.com.

