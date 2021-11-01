TSSA Reminds Ontarians Not to Fall Behind on Carbon Monoxide Safety

Ontario, Canada, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s Carbon Monoxide (CO) Awareness Week in Ontario and safety experts are urging people not to fall behind on CO safety. Often dubbed the ‘Silent Killer’ you won’t even know if it’s there as it’s an invisible, odourless and highly poisonous gas.

“With the onset of cold weather months comes the increased use of furnaces and fireplaces and now outdoor heaters,” says Sam Sadeghi, Director of TSSA’s Fuels Safety Program. “If not installed, inspected and maintained regularly, fuel-burning appliances can emit deadly levels of CO gas.”

Over 65% of all CO injuries and deaths in Ontario occur in homes and most if not all are preventable. Most residences have 4-6 fuel-burning appliances. They require annual inspections by certified fuel technicians to prevent them from producing deadly levels of CO.

Take Action, Think Safe:



Have all fuel-burning appliances inspected annually by a certified fuel technician. To find a TSSA-registered contractor near you use the Find A Registered Contractor Tool at cosafety.ca.





Install certified CO alarms in your home, regularly test them and replace in accordance with manufacturer’s instruction.

“Safety is a shared responsibility” adds Sadeghi, and by taking these actions we can lower CO risks in our homes.”

Know the symptoms of CO poisoning. They are similar to the flu – nausea, headache, burning eyes, confusion and drowsiness – except there is no fever. If these symptoms appear, it is imperative to get everyone outside to fresh air immediately and call 911 or the local fire department.

Last but not least, as we prepare to set our clocks back this coming weekend, remember to test your CO alarms and replace batteries and/or unit(s) as required. While we may be turning back an hour, we don’t want to fall behind in being CO safe.

With the hope that multiple voices will bring greater impact to the message, TSSA continues to partner with other safety-minded organizations such as the Hawkins-Gignac Foundation for CO Education and local fire and emergency services departments to deliver critical CO safety information to residents in communities across Ontario.

For more valuable safety information, visit TSSA’s public safety website – www.safetyinfo.ca.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.