Ibotta Kicks Off Season of Giving with Free Thanksgiving Dinners for All Americans

DENVER, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibotta , a leading rewards platform reshaping how we shop, will brighten up countless Thanksgiving tables with its second annual “Free Thanksgiving Dinner” program, providing 100 percent cash back on holiday essentials. Starting today, Ibotta shoppers can save on all of the classic Thanksgiving staples: turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes and more. This generous offer can be redeemed in-store or online for curbside pick up or delivery, making holiday prep even easier this year.



“When we launched the ‘Free Thanksgiving Dinner’ program last year, we fed over three million Americans,” said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Ibotta. “This year, we’re upping the ante by adding even more quintessential Thanksgiving favorites to the list of eligible items. This past year has been difficult for so many individuals and families, and our hope is to celebrate the spirit of the holiday season by giving a little something back.”

This year’s program features beloved brands including: Coca-Cola, Campbell’s, Birds Eye Vegetables, Idahoan Potatoes, McCormick and more.

Heather McIntyre, Vice President of Sales, Global Walmart at Campbell’s, shared, “Campbell's is honored to rejoin Ibotta this year to bring back the ‘Free Thanksgiving Dinner’ campaign. Over 42 million people experience food insecurity in America today. As a partner in this program, we hope many will get to share a holiday meal with their loved ones without a hit to their pocketbook. We are proud to contribute.”

“For the second year, we’re privileged to partner with Ibotta to help families across America in need during this season of giving,” said Whitney Arthur, Director of Walmart Customer Marketing at Coca-Cola. “Sharing a good meal with friends and family is a time honored Thanksgiving tradition, and we’re pleased to do our part to help ease some of the financial burden this year.”

“Thanksgiving is a time to gather, reflect, share gratitude and enjoy comfort food together,” said Ryan Ellis, VP of Marketing at Idahoan Foods. “Mashed potatoes are a favorite dish on so many holiday tables, and we’re proud to offer them for free this year with Ibotta.”

Redeeming this year’s free Thanksgiving dinner offer is simple. Consumers can either download the Ibotta app, install the Ibotta Browser Extension or visit ibotta.com and follow the instructions to add the eligible items to their shopping list. From there, they can go to any of the designated locations nationwide to shop for the products in-store or shop online for pick up or delivery.

To learn more about this year’s “Free Thanksgiving Dinner” program, click here. This Thanksgiving offer is available at select retailers, 11/1 - 11/24, while supplies last.

About Ibotta

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a cash back rewards platform that has delivered $1 billion in cumulative rewards to its users. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases on more than 2,700 leading brands and retail partners. In addition to its owned properties, Ibotta also powers rewards programs for top retailers and makes its offer content available on a number of leading websites and apps through the Ibotta Performance Network. Ibotta was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row, after debuting on the list in 2018. The company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post four consecutive times.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da11572b-65b7-4a99-9678-bd3d5821d0de.