TripleBlind Named a 2021 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Privacy

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleBlind , the private data sharing company that offers proprietary cryptographically-enforced data privacy solution, announced today that it has been named a Cool Vendor in October 2021 Gartner Cool Vendors™ in Privacy report. Gartner subscribers can read the full report here .



“New technologies are emerging that promise a “win-win” proposition for organizations seeking to respect the privacy rights of individuals while using data for information sharing, advanced cross-entity analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) modeling,” states the report.

TripleBlind’s solution enables entities to share and collaborate with data anywhere in the world without the need to share raw data, thus preserving privacy and security while enforcing all data privacy and data residency regulations now in place in more than 100 countries, including HIPAA and GDPR, as well as similar regulations in four U.S. states.

“We believe, being recognized as a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor is another major milestone in solidifying our position as offering the superior technology to enable enterprises to share the estimated 43ZB of data that are not commercialized today due to regulatory concerns,” said Riddhiman Das, TripleBlind’s co-founder and CEO. “Sharing data assets is quickly becoming critical to sustained, long-term growth for businesses in every industry, including healthcare and finance in particular. Providing enterprises with a solution that allows them to collaborate while concurrently enforcing data privacy and regulatory standards could not be more important at this point in time.”

This news comes on the heels of TripleBlind announcing $24 million in Series A funding in an oversubscribed round led by General Catalyst and Mayo Clinic last month.

*Gartner, “Cool Vendors in Privacy,” Bernard Woo, Bart Willemsen, Michael Hoeck, October 21, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About TripleBlind

TripleBlind offers proprietary cryptographically-enforced privacy for data and algorithms, allowing institutions to collaborate around the most private and sensitive data without it ever being decrypted or leaving their firewall. TripleBlind Keeps data private and in place while allowing authorized operations on any type of data, any algorithm, computable by third parties in real-time. TripleBlind does not host or access the data. TripleBlind Two Min Overview Video

The TripleBlind Private Data Sharing Solution unlocks the estimated 43ZB of data stored by enterprises today that are inaccessible and not commercialized due to privacy concerns, operational complexity and regulations. The company’s patented breakthroughs in advanced mathematics enable organizations to secure larger and more diverse data sets for innovating enhanced algorithms for medical diagnoses and improved anti-fraud initiatives in financial services. It is the only technology that enables enterprises to rapidly commercialize data while maintaining compute performance; enabling analysis of all data types, such as PII, PHI, genomic data, images, and confidential financial records; and enforcing compliance with all international and regional data privacy standards, including HIPAA, GDPR, PDPR and CCPA.

TripleBlind technology significantly differs from existing solutions and is not based on homomorphic encryption, secure enclaves, tokenization/masking/hashing and differential privacy, synthetic data, federated learning and blockchain. Refer to competing solutions section on our website. For an overview, a live demo, or a one-hour hands-on workshop, contact@tripleblind.ai.

Contact

Victoria Guimarin

UPRAISE Marketing + Public Relations for TripleBlind

tripleblind@upraisepr.com

415.397.7600