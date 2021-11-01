ArmorPoint's Jay Bouche Being Recognized as One of CRN's 2021 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders

PHOENIX, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArmorPoint is proud to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has chosen Jay Bouche, Chief Revenue Officer, as one of the 2021 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders. This list honors the exceptional individuals who are key contributors to driving growth and strategic direction for the companies they work for today and are poised to be tomorrow's channel innovators.

The second-annual Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list includes rising star executives, managers and directors, 40 years of age or younger, who have demonstrated clear leadership qualities in their roles at integrators, VARs, MSPs and other IT solution provider organizations.

Jay is a 10-year veteran of sales and marketing in the IT services industry with expertise in marketing automation and lead generation. Having successfully designed and implemented inside sales operations from the ground up, Jay's proven lead generation strategies are now the backbone of Trapp Technology's growth efforts.

"I understand this is an individual award, but this is a testament to the team we've built at ArmorPoint and Trapp Technology. I am most proud to work with these team members daily; they each take great pride in their positions and address the challenge of growing a business head on. I am so appreciative of their hard work. This is a great honor and I share it with all of my teammates." - Jay Bouche

"CRN's Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list pays tribute to the IT channel visionaries and trailblazers who are ushering in the next era of the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We would like to formally congratulate the individuals featured on this year's list for bringing fresh ideas and innovations that exemplify the very best of what the IT channel has to offer."

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint (www.armorpoint.com) is a managed cybersecurity solution that combines the three pillars of a robust cybersecurity program — people, processes, and technology — into a single solution. Designed by cybersecurity experts, ArmorPoint's cloud-hosted SIEM technology and extended detection and response capabilities enables businesses to implement a highly-effective, scalable cybersecurity program. ArmorPoint is developed and powered by Trapp Technology, a Phoenix-based IT managed services provider.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment