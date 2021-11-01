DID YOU PURCHASE iQIYI ADR SHARES IN MARCH 2021?: Block & Leviton Is Investigating Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Morgan Stanley for potential securities law violations regarding trading in iQIYI Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: IQ). Investors who purchased shares between March 22 and 29, 2021 are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/iq.



What is this all about?

During one week in late March 2021, investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley traded on inside information by selling large amounts of iQIYI ADR (IQ) stock based on then publicly undisclosed information obtained through their relationship with troubled multi-billion dollar family office Archegos Capital Management. Both banks avoided billions of dollars of losses by selling before the information was publicly available.

Shares of iQIYI ADR stock fell over 40% during the week of March 22, 2021 to March 29, 2021.

Anyone who purchased iQIYI ADR stock between March 22-29, 2021 is potentially eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment.

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Morgan Stanley committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases.

