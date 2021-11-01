Proactive news headlines including Roblox, Harbor Custom Development, ElectraMeccanica, Todos Medical and Mason Graphite

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Roblox is back online following three-day hiatus click here
  • Empower Clinics opens latest The Medi-Collective clinic in Mississauga  click here
  • Harbor Custom Development reports estimated 3Q net income of $3.6M  click here
  • LQwD FinTech adds to its Bitcoin holdings to the tune of C$4.5M  click here
  • PharmaDrug boosts its product portfolio ahead of anticipated legalization of cannabis in Germany  click here
  • ElectraMeccanica says strategic contract manufacturing partner in China exercises 1.4M warrants  click here
  • District Metals hits 'strongest and widest interval of massive sulphide mineralization' so far at Tomtebo  click here
  • LexaGene finalizes design of MiQLab pneumonia panel  click here
  • Xigem Technologies inks letter of intent to acquire Cylix Data Group for C$32.4M in all-stock deal  click here
  • Mason Graphite announces ‘highly promising’ testing results for silicon-graphite composite anode material  click here
  • Todos Medical announces 2nd site for Tollovir Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized coronavirus patients  click here
  • FansUnite submits application to become gaming related supplier-manufacturer in Ontario  click here
  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals reports positive pre-clinical data on DMT candidate to treat stroke  click here
  • Ximen Mining closes non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$1M; arranges another placement for C$400,000  click here
  • Vicinity Motor receives letter of intent for C$14 million order for VMC 1200 trucks  click here
  • BioSig Technologies says its PURE EP System has exceeded its procedural target of 1,500 patient cases in 2021 click here
  • Canada Silver Cobalt Works reveals plans for resource update in 1Q at its Castle East project in Ontario click here
  • Wishpond featured as 'focus stock of the month' in Desjardins report; says 'growth looks impressive' click here


 

