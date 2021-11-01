Proactive news headlines including Roblox, Harbor Custom Development, ElectraMeccanica, Todos Medical and Mason Graphite

New York , Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Roblox is back online following three-day hiatus click here
- Empower Clinics opens latest The Medi-Collective clinic in Mississauga click here
- Harbor Custom Development reports estimated 3Q net income of $3.6M click here
- LQwD FinTech adds to its Bitcoin holdings to the tune of C$4.5M click here
- PharmaDrug boosts its product portfolio ahead of anticipated legalization of cannabis in Germany click here
- ElectraMeccanica says strategic contract manufacturing partner in China exercises 1.4M warrants click here
- District Metals hits 'strongest and widest interval of massive sulphide mineralization' so far at Tomtebo click here
- LexaGene finalizes design of MiQLab pneumonia panel click here
- Xigem Technologies inks letter of intent to acquire Cylix Data Group for C$32.4M in all-stock deal click here
- Mason Graphite announces ‘highly promising’ testing results for silicon-graphite composite anode material click here
- Todos Medical announces 2nd site for Tollovir Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized coronavirus patients click here
- FansUnite submits application to become gaming related supplier-manufacturer in Ontario click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals reports positive pre-clinical data on DMT candidate to treat stroke click here
- Ximen Mining closes non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$1M; arranges another placement for C$400,000 click here
- Vicinity Motor receives letter of intent for C$14 million order for VMC 1200 trucks click here
- BioSig Technologies says its PURE EP System has exceeded its procedural target of 1,500 patient cases in 2021 click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works reveals plans for resource update in 1Q at its Castle East project in Ontario click here
- Wishpond featured as 'focus stock of the month' in Desjardins report; says 'growth looks impressive' click here
