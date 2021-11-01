America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Kicks-Off 13th Annual Holiday Toy Drive

Rogers, Arkansas, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc., one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the "integrated auto sales and finance" segment of the used car market, today, announced its Holiday Toy Drive, the company’s 13th year to conduct a toy drive during November.

Since 2009, Car-Mart has collected thousands of toys for kids at children’s hospitals. This year, Car-Mart’s goal is to collect 25,000 toys for sharing with 25 hospitals in Car-Mart’s 12-state area. [See the list of hospitals below]. In 2020, Car-Mart collected over 11,000 toys for 15 children’s hospitals.

“We are excited to conduct our annual toy drive again this year. All of us at Car-Mart will work hard to make this our largest holiday toy drive in our history and to make this season the brightest one yet for children spending the holidays in the hospital,” said Jeff Williams, President & Chief Executive Officer. “This time of year, it’s all about giving and helping to bring holiday joy to so many deserving children.”

“It’s so hard to be a child in the hospital during the holidays. That’s the main reason these toy drives are so important. The kids know the community is rallying around them,” says Rebecca Neely, Development Officer, Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “In 2020, our hospital collected over $300,000 in toys and donations. It gets bigger and better every year. America’s Car-Mart has been the biggest toy donor the last two years. It’s incredible to see the support from the company and its customers. It’s so amazing to see everyone rallying around our patients and their families.”

Car-Mart will serve as a toy donation destination in its communities. The company welcomes anyone (no purchase necessary) to donate new, unwrapped toys as part of its Holiday Toy Drive. Toys can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any America’s Car-Mart .

“Every toy will make a difference, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help ensure that children who have to be hospitalized during the holidays will enjoy some holiday magic. For November and December, it’s the most important thing we can do at America’s Car-Mart,” said Leon Walthall, Chief Operating Officer.

For more information, and to track the toy collection, visit Car-Mart.com . Follow Car-Mart on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The hospitals to receive toys as part of Car-Mart’s Holiday Toy Drive include:

About America's Car-Mart: