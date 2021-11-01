BM Technologies to Announce Q3 2021 Earnings and Host Webcast

RADNOR, PA, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, will release its Q3 2021 earnings before the market opens on November 15, 2021. The company will host a live webcast to discuss the earnings on November 15, 2021 at 9am EDT.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at BMTX 3Q21 Earnings Webcast, as well as on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.bmtxinc.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

