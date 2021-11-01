Colliers Engineering & Design finalizes agreement with Bergmann

TORONTO and RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global professional services and investment management firm, Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), today announced that Colliers Engineering & Design has completed the previously announced agreement for Bergmann to join its operating unit. Bergmann is a market-leading engineering, architecture, and design services firm located in the U.S. Northeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Bergmann’s senior leadership will continue to oversee operations and retain a significant shareholding in the combined business under Colliers’ unique partnership model.

As Colliers continues to strategically diversify its revenues and service offerings, this union builds on Colliers Engineering & Design’s momentum and success since the platform was established last year. The business will rebrand as part of Colliers Engineering & Design by the second half of 2022.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 26 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.3 billion ($3.6 billion including affiliates) and $45 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

