Esperion to Present Key Science at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2021

On Demand Session Type: Oral Presentation #266 Abstract Title: Factors Associated with Enhanced Low-density Lipoprotein Cholesterol Lowering with Bempedoic Acid Among Patients Enrolled in Phase 3 Studies Authors: Christie M. Ballantyne, MD; Harold E. Bays, MD; Jeremy Smart, PharmD; Yang Zhang, PhD; Kausik K. Ray, MD, MPhil Session Type: Oral Presentation #267 Abstract Title: Efficacy and Safety of Bempedoic Acid in Patients with Metabolic Syndrome Authors: Michael D. Shapiro, DO, MCR; Pam R. Taub, MD; Michael J. Louie, MD, MPH, MSc; Lei Lei, PhD; Christie M. Ballantyne, MD Session Type: Oral Presentation #264 Abstract Title: Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Safety of Bempedoic Acid in a Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Healthy Japanese, Chinese, and White Subjects Authors: Benny M. Amore, PhD; Rujun Teng, MS; Jeffrey C. Hanselman, MS

Bempedoic acid is indicated as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C. Limitations of Use: The effect of bempedoic acid on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been determined.

Warnings and Precautions: Hyperuricemia: Bempedoic acid may increase blood uric acid levels. Hyperuricemia may occur early in treatment and persist throughout treatment, and may lead to the development of gout, especially in patients with a history of gout. Assess uric acid levels periodically as clinically indicated. Monitor for signs and symptoms of hyperuricemia, and initiate treatment with urate-lowering drugs as appropriate.

Tendon Rupture: Bempedoic acid is associated with an increased risk of tendon rupture or injury. In clinical trials, tendon rupture occurred in 0.5% of patients treated with bempedoic acid versus 0% of patients treated with placebo, and involved the rotator cuff (the shoulder), biceps tendon, or Achilles tendon. Tendon rupture occurred within weeks to months of starting bempedoic acid. Tendon rupture may occur more frequently in patients over 60 years of age, patients taking corticosteroid or fluoroquinolone drugs, patients with renal failure, and patients with previous tendon disorders. Discontinue bempedoic acid at the first sign of tendon rupture. Avoid bempedoic acid in patients who have a history of tendon disorders or tendon rupture.

Adverse Reactions: In clinical trials, the most commonly reported adverse reactions were upper respiratory tract infection, muscle spasms, hyperuricemia, back pain, abdominal pain or discomfort, bronchitis, pain in extremity, anemia, and elevated liver enzymes. Reactions reported less frequently, but still more often than with placebo, included benign prostatic hyperplasia and atrial fibrillation.

Drug Interactions: Simvastatin and Pravastatin: Concomitant use results in increased concentrations and increased risk of simvastatin or pravastatin-related myopathy. Use with greater than 20 mg of simvastatin or 40 mg of pravastatin should be avoided.

Lactation and Pregnancy: It is not recommended that bempedoic acid be taken during breastfeeding. Discontinue bempedoic acid when pregnancy is recognized, unless the benefits of therapy outweigh the potential risks to the fetus. Based on the mechanism of action, bempedoic acid may cause fetal harm.

Esperion is The Lipid Management Company. Our goal is lipid management for everybody, that’s why we work hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

