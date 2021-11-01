Stryve Foods, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 15th, 2021

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional CPG categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 15th 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.



A press release with third quarter 2021 financial results will be issued the same day after market close. Joe Oblas, Co-Founder and CEO, and Alex Hawkins, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (631) 891-4304. A telephone replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the passcode 10016489. The replay will be available until Monday, November 22, 2021.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s corporate website at Stryve.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

Investor Conferences

Styve will also be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences.

November 16 th : 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference (virtual)

: 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference (virtual) November 17 th : Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference (virtual)

: Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference (virtual) November 18 th : 13th Annual SOUTHWEST IDEAS Conference (Westin Downtown, Dallas)

: 13th Annual SOUTHWEST IDEAS Conference (Westin Downtown, Dallas) December 9th-10th: 10th Annual Roth Deer Valley Event (virtual)

Please contact your institutional sales representative to schedule an investor meeting with the Company.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods.

Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites and through the Amazon platform.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

Contacts:



ICR for Stryve

Investor Relations:

Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253

raphael.gross@icrinc.com

Media Relations:

Eric Becker, (303) 638-3469

eric.becker@icrinc.com