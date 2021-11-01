Reneo Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases, today announced that it will be participating in the following investors conferences during the month of November.



Conference and presentation details are as follows:

Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference (November 8-11, 2021)

Format: Presentation and one-on-one’s

Date: Thursday, November 11th, 2021

Time: 12:10-12:50 PM ET Piper Sandler 33rd Healthcare Conference (November 30-December 2, 2021)

Format: Fireside chat (on-demand)

Date: Monday, November 22nd, 2021

A link to our presentation from the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference will be posted on the “Investors” section of the Reneo Pharmaceuticals corporate website, under Events and Presentations.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

Contacts:

Joyce Allaire

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Vinny Jindal

Chief Financial Officer

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

investors@reneopharma.com