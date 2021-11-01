Cancer Support Community Honors Genentech with Founders Award for Innovation

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cancer Support Community (CSC) has announced groundbreaking biotechnology company Genentech, a member of The Roche Group, as the recipient of the 2021 Founders Award for Innovation. Genentech CEO Alexander Hardy accepted the award on October 28 at CSC’s virtual celebration.

Genentech’s long-time support has enabled CSC to serve hundreds of thousands of people living with cancer. Over the last 18 months, the company has worked hand in hand with the organization to develop new ways to reach even more patients and provide vital resources and services while facing the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges.

“Addressing health inequity is central to Genentech’s mission to bring innovative medicines to people facing serious diseases,” said Genentech CEO, Alexander Hardy. “We’re committed to improving care delivery and access for historically marginalized patients and we’re so pleased to help advance the excellent work of the Cancer Support Community and Gilda’s Club affiliates in providing critical support and resources to patients throughout the country.”

In a testament to the company’s commitment to making a difference, it has supported many of the organization’s most ambitious initiatives including the establishment of a cancer care center on the Navajo Nation, the first center of its kind on an American Indian Reservation, as well as a new Cancer Support Community service center in Washington, D.C. which is home to some of the most alarming examples of health inequity in our country.

“Like us, leaders at Genentech believe innovation requires a deep commitment to equity and inclusion,” said CSC President Elizabeth Franklin. “To meaningfully dismantle inequitable systems we must collaborate to improve access to cancer care for all people and address a range of systemic challenges including racism. We are recognizing Genentech’s support of our efforts to address these inequities in our health care system.”

The Founders Award for Innovation was presented at CSC’s Annual Celebration, which was held virtually on October 28 at 8 P.M. ET. In addition to Genentech, the celebration also honored patient advocate and award-winning journalist Craig Melvin and featured appearances by Tony-nominee and star of Netflix’s Emily in Paris Ashley Park and Jack Ford, Emmy and Peabody award-winning journalist and Host of MetroFocus (PBS). To watch the recorded event, go to: https://youtu.be/TPqVO2eLdYQ

About the Cancer Support Community

As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community (CSC), including its Gilda’s Club affiliates, is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. CSC achieves its mission through three areas: direct service delivery, research, and advocacy. The organization’s Institute for Excellence in Psychosocial Care includes an international network of affiliates that offer the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer, as well as a community of support available online and over the phone. The Research and Training Institute conducts cutting-edge psychosocial, behavioral, and survivorship research. CSC furthers its focus on patient advocacy through its Cancer Policy Institute, informing public policy in Washington, D.C. and across the nation. For more information, please call the toll-free Cancer Support Helpline at 888-793-9355, or visit www.CancerSupportCommunity.org.