Quilted Stretch Down Wrap Coat Selected as One of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021

DODGEVILLE, Wisc., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End announced today that the Quilted Stretch Down Wrap Coat in Rich Camel is included in Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 holiday gift list, featured in the Winter issue of O Quarterly and on OprahDaily.com. The Oprah’s Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. The Quilted Stretch Down Wrap Coat will be available for purchase at LandsEnd.com, and in the Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon App on iOS and Android for customers to shop anytime, anywhere.



As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, “Here’s a puffer with panache that’s also surprisingly sleek. It’s designed to keep you warm in temps as low as 6 degrees Fahrenheit, and it also has considerable stretch, making it a good topper for active on-the-go days."

The Quilted Stretch Down Wrap Coat offers lightweight warmth in one of the season’s freshest designs. Insulated with 600 Fill-power HyperDRY™ RDS Down, this coat delivers coziness without the bulk. Made with every body in mind, it’s available in Regular, Plus and Petite sizes.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 110 items on Oprah’s Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-way Sweepstakes (www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2021), which runs from November 12 through November 23.



To see the full list of items please visit https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2021.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Quilted Stretch Down Wrap Coat on this year’s list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 9.

