MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

Net income for the third quarter was $16.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, of $49.5 million.

Credit loss benefit of $1.1 million.

Noninterest expense of $29.8 million.



Excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, commercial loans were $2.64 billion



Efficiency ratio was 56.34%



Nonperforming assets declined 19.0% and the net charge-off ratio was a recovery of 10 basis points ("bps").



Cost of average total deposits decreased 2 bps to 0.26% and cost of funds decreased 3 bps to 0.37%.

On November 1, 2021, entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which the Company will acquire Iowa First Bancshares Corp. and its banking subsidiaries in Muscatine and Fairfield, Iowa.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net income for the third quarter of 2021 of $16.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $17.3 million, or $1.08 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.

CEO COMMENTARY

Charles Funk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are excited to expand our footprint to Muscatine and to grow our market share in Fairfield, the seat of Jefferson County, with MidWestOne's acquisition of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. ("IOFB"). With this acquisition, we will have the number one deposit market share in both Muscatine and Jefferson counties. We believe MidWestOne's brand of banking will fit very will with IOFB's brand, and we look forward to meeting our new customers and employees over the next few months. Notably, this transaction will provide good earnings momentum for 2022 and beyond.

The third quarter of 2021 was a strong one for our Company with earnings of $1.03 per diluted common share, a 12.00% return on average equity, and a 15.06% return on average tangible equity2. In a very tough operating environment, we were able to increase our commercial loans, excluding PPP loans, by 1.2%. We are also extremely pleased with the progress being made in asset quality. The year over year decline of 15 bps in our nonperforming loans ratio to 1.03% and the 30 bps decline in the net charge-off ratio to a net recovery ratio of 10 bps are especially impressive. Our trust and investment services group continued to build its business in the third quarter of 2021 and is on track to achieve record revenues in 2021. While we saw our mortgage loan closings trail off in the third quarter of 2021, we nonetheless expect a solid fourth quarter from this business line. With respect to capital, we continue to find value in repurchasing our shares at a price just above our tangible book value per share. Finally, our bankers continue to assist our customers in working through PPP loan forgiveness. We anticipate another sizeable amount of PPP loan forgiveness in the fourth quarter."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income $ 40,340 $ 38,505 $ 37,809 $ 117,462 $ 113,927 Noninterest income 9,182 10,218 9,570 31,224 27,994 Total revenue, net of interest expense 49,522 48,723 47,379 148,686 141,921 Credit loss (benefit) expense (1,080 ) (2,144 ) 4,992 (7,958 ) 31,410 Noninterest expense 29,778 28,670 59,939 86,148 117,978 Income (loss) before income tax expense 20,824 22,197 (17,552 ) 70,496 (7,467 ) Income tax expense 4,513 4,926 2,272 15,266 2,620 Net income (loss) $ 16,311 $ 17,271 $ (19,824 ) $ 55,230 $ (10,087 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.03 $ 1.08 $ (1.23 ) $ 3.46 $ (0.63 ) Return on average assets 1.11 % 1.18 % (1.48 ) % 1.29 % (0.27 ) % Return on average equity 12.00 % 13.24 % (14.88 ) % 14.03 % (2.60 ) % Return on average tangible equity(1) 15.06 % 16.75 % 12.56 % 17.69 % 8.58 % Efficiency ratio(1) 56.34 % 54.83 % 55.37 % 53.95 % 55.95 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Loan Modifications

As of September 30, 2021, the outstanding balance of loans modified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic totaled $4.5 million, a decline of 78.6% from $21.0 million at June 30, 2021. The decline from the end of the second quarter of 2021 was due largely to one commercial real estate loan where the borrower resumed making payments.

PPP Loans

The following table presents PPP loan measures as of the dates indicated:

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Round 1(3) Round 2(3) Total Round 1(3) Round 2(3) Total (Dollars in millions) # $ # $ # $ # $ # $ # $ Total PPP Loans Funded 2,681 348.5 2,175 149.3 4,856 497.8 2,681 348.5 2,175 149.3 4,856 497.8 PPP Loan Forgiveness(1) 2,478 323.7 1,514 72.9 3,992 396.6 2,247 285.7 441 12.3 2,688 298.0 Outstanding PPP Loans(2) 184 16.3 661 73.1 845 89.4 416 53.9 1,734 130.5 2,150 184.4 Unearned Income $0.1 $2.8 $2.9 $0.5 $6.0 $6.5 (1) Excluded from the PPP Loan Forgiveness is $9.1 million as of September 30, 2021 and $8.9 million as of June 30, 2021 of PPP loans that were paid off by the borrower prior to forgiveness. (2) Outstanding loans are presented net of unearned income. (3) Round 1 refers to PPP loan applications from the first wave of funding made available through the CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Trump in March 2020. Round 2 refers to the second wave of PPP funding made available through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, which was signed into law by President Trump in December 2020 and extended by the PPP Extension Act of 2021, which was signed into law by President Biden in March 2021.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $40.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $38.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to increased PPP loan fee accretion stemming from loan forgiveness. Net PPP loan fee accretion was $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.5 million in the linked quarter.

Average interest earning assets decreased $32.5 million to $5.49 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2021, which includes a $90.4 million reduction in average PPP loan balances due to forgiveness. Adjusting for the $90.4 million in average PPP loan balance decline, average interest earning assets increased $57.9 million, primarily due to non-PPP loan growth.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.00% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.88% in the linked quarter due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding costs. Total earning asset yields increased 9 bps from the linked quarter due primarily to the increased PPP net loan fee accretion described above. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 3 bps to 0.46%, primarily as a result of interest bearing deposit costs of 0.32%, which declined 3 bps from the linked quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $1.0 million, or 10.1%, from the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in loan revenue. The decline in loan revenue included a $0.9 million reduction in mortgage origination fees stemming from lower gain on sale margins and decreased volumes of home mortgage loans as well as a $0.4 million decline in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Noninterest Income September 30, June 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Investment services and trust activities $ 2,915 $ 2,809 $ 2,361 Service charges and fees 1,613 1,475 1,491 Card revenue 1,820 1,913 1,600 Loan revenue 1,935 3,151 3,252 Bank-owned life insurance 532 538 530 Investment securities gains, net 36 42 106 Other 331 290 230 Total noninterest income $ 9,182 $ 10,218 $ 9,570

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 3.9%, from the linked quarter primarily due to an increase of $0.7 million in 'other' noninterest expense and a $0.3 million increase in occupancy expense of premises, net. The increase in 'other' noninterest expense was primarily due to expenses of $0.7 million related to the settlement of litigation claims. The increase in occupancy expense of premises, net was primarily attributable to the disposal and write-down of fixed assets totaling $0.3 million. The increase in noninterest expense, as well as the decline in noninterest income noted above, were the primary drivers of the increase in the efficiency ratio, which increased 1.51 percentage points to 56.34%, as compared to the linked quarter efficiency ratio of 54.83%.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Noninterest Expense September 30, June 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Compensation and employee benefits $ 17,350 $ 17,404 $ 16,460 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,547 2,198 2,278 Equipment 1,973 1,861 1,935 Legal and professional 1,272 1,375 1,184 Data processing 1,406 1,347 1,308 Marketing 1,022 873 857 Amortization of intangibles 1,264 1,341 1,631 FDIC insurance 435 245 470 Communications 275 371 428 Foreclosed assets, net 43 136 13 Other 2,191 1,519 1,875 Total core noninterest expense $ 29,778 $ 28,670 $ 28,439 Goodwill impairment — — 31,500 Total noninterest expense $ 29,778 $ 28,670 $ 59,939

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was 21.7% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 22.2% in the linked quarter. The effective income tax rate in the third quarter of 2021 reflected income tax expense based on the statutory rate and state income taxes, net of federal income tax benefits, primarily due to the net income earned during the quarter, offset by benefits related to tax-exempt interest and bank-owned life insurance. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2021 is expected to be in the range of 20-22%.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of or for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 Ending Balance Sheet Total assets $ 5,875.4 $ 5,749.2 $ 5,330.7 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,268.6 3,330.2 3,537.4 Total securities held for investment 2,136.9 2,072.5 1,366.3 Total deposits 4,957.8 4,792.7 4,333.6 Average Balance Sheet Average total assets $ 5,811.2 $ 5,851.7 $ 5,311.4 Average total loans 3,356.7 3,396.6 3,576.6 Average total deposits 4,882.8 4,875.3 4,317.2 Funding and Liquidity Short-term borrowings $ 187.5 $ 212.3 $ 183.9 Long-term debt 154.9 169.8 245.5 Loans to deposits ratio 65.93 % 69.48 % 81.63 % Equity Total shareholders' equity $ 530.3 $ 530.3 $ 499.1 Common equity ratio 9.03 % 9.22 % 9.36 % Tangible common equity(1) 446.7 445.4 409.8 Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.71 % 7.86 % 7.82 % Per Share Data Book value $ 33.71 $ 33.22 $ 31.00 Tangible book value(1) $ 28.40 $ 27.90 $ 25.45 (1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $61.5 million, or 1.8%, to $3.27 billion from June 30, 2021, driven primarily by PPP loan forgiveness and partially offset by higher revolving line of credit utilization, which increased 2% from the linked quarter to 32% at September 30, 2021 and new loan production.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

Balance % of Total Balance % of Total (dollars in thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 927,258 28.4 % $ 982,092 29.5 % $ 1,103,102 31.2 % Agricultural 106,356 3.3 107,834 3.2 129,453 3.7 Commercial real estate Construction and development 146,417 4.5 168,070 5.0 191,423 5.4 Farmland 130,936 4.0 134,877 4.1 152,362 4.3 Multifamily 273,347 8.4 255,826 7.7 235,241 6.7 Other 1,148,658 35.0 1,147,016 34.4 1,128,009 31.8 Total commercial real estate 1,699,358 51.9 1,705,789 51.2 1,707,035 48.2 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 334,267 10.2 332,117 10.0 371,390 10.5 One-to-four family junior liens 133,869 4.1 136,464 4.1 150,180 4.2 Total residential real estate 468,136 14.3 468,581 14.1 521,570 14.7 Consumer 67,536 2.1 65,860 2.0 76,272 2.2 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,268,644 100.0 % $ 3,330,156 100.0 % $ 3,537,432 100.0 % Total commitments to extend credit $ 950,157 $ 959,696 $ 893,147

Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Beginning balance $ 48,000 $ 50,650 $ 55,644 $ 55,500 $ 29,079 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL — — — — 3,984 Charge-offs (234 ) (840 ) (2,188 ) (2,077 ) (5,788 ) Recoveries 1,114 434 347 2,235 882 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 880 (406 ) (1,841 ) 158 (4,906 ) Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans (980 ) (2,244 ) 4,697 (7,758 ) 30,343 Ending balance $ 47,900 $ 48,000 $ 58,500 $ 47,900 $ 58,500

As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $47.9 million, or 1.47% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $48.0 million, or 1.44% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at June 30, 2021. After excluding net PPP loans, the ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased to 1.51%(1) as of September 30, 2021, from 1.53%(1) at June 30, 2021. The decline in the ACL during the third quarter reflected overall improvements in the economic forecast and stabilization of the credit profile outlook when compared to the linked quarter.

(1)Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

Deposit Composition September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Noninterest bearing deposits $ 999,887 20.2 % $ 952,764 19.9 % $ 864,504 19.9 % Interest checking deposits 1,464,389 29.5 1,414,942 29.6 1,230,146 28.5 Money market deposits 989,095 20.0 936,683 19.5 871,336 20.1 Savings deposits 616,924 12.4 596,199 12.4 486,876 11.2 Total non-maturity deposits 4,070,295 82.1 3,900,588 81.4 3,452,862 79.7 Time deposits of $250 and under 522,907 10.5 538,331 11.2 617,229 14.2 Time deposits over $250 364,579 7.4 353,747 7.4 263,550 6.1 Total time deposits 887,486 17.9 892,078 18.6 880,779 20.3 Total deposits $ 4,957,781 100.0 % $ 4,792,666 100.0 % $ 4,333,641 100.0 %

CREDIT RISK PROFILE

As of or For the Three Months Ended Highlights September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans $ (980 ) $ (2,244 ) $ 4,697 Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (880 ) $ 406 $ 1,841 Net (recovery) charge-off ratio(1) (0.10 ) % 0.05 % 0.20 % At period-end Pass $ 3,069,314 $ 3,102,688 $ 3,230,611 Special Mention / Watch 82,871 115,414 176,702 Classified 116,459 112,054 130,119 Total loans held for investment, net $ 3,268,644 $ 3,330,156 $ 3,537,432 Classified loans ratio(2) 3.56 % 3.36 % 3.68 % Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 33,657 $ 40,764 $ 39,071 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 51 665 2,593 Total nonperforming loans 33,708 41,429 41,664 Foreclosed assets, net 454 755 724 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,162 $ 42,184 $ 42,388 Nonperforming loans ratio(3) 1.03 % 1.24 % 1.18 % Nonperforming assets ratio(4) 0.58 % 0.73 % 0.80 % Allowance for credit losses $ 47,900 $ 48,000 $ 58,500 Allowance for credit losses ratio(5) 1.47 % 1.44 % 1.65 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(6) 1.51 % 1.53 % 1.82 % (1) Net (recovery) charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs divided by average loans held for investment, net of unearned income, during the period. (2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as total nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period. (5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (6) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period indicated:

Nonperforming Loans (dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual 90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing Total Balance at June 30, 2021 $ 40,764 $ 665 $ 41,429 Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing 574 105 679 Repayments (including interest applied to principal) (5,370 ) — (5,370 ) Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due (2,256 ) (666 ) (2,922 ) Charge-offs (50 ) (53 ) (103 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets (5 ) — (5 ) Balance at September 30, 2021 $ 33,657 $ 51 $ 33,708

CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting standard. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. This cumulative amount will then be reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.

Regulatory Capital Ratios



September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 (1) 2021 2020 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.70 % 8.50 % 8.52 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.26 % 10.26 % 9.72 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.20 % 11.21 % 10.73 % Total capital ratio 13.58 % 13.63 % 13.56 % MidWestOne Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.41 % 9.15 % 9.26 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.14 % 12.09 % 11.75 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.14 % 12.09 % 11.75 % Total capital ratio 13.05 % 13.02 % 12.95 % (1) Capital ratios for September 30, 2021 are preliminary

CORPORATE UPDATE

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. Pending Acquisition

On November 1, 2021, the Company and IOFB, the holding company of First National Bank of Muscatine (“FNBM”) and First National Bank in Fairfield (“FNBF”), jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which the Company will acquire IOFB, FNBM, and FNBF. The acquisition will add to the Company's existing presence in Fairfield, Iowa and will expand the Company's footprint into Muscatine, Iowa.

Share Repurchase Program

Under the current repurchase program, the Company repurchased 235,277 shares of its common stock at an average price of $29.24 per share and a total cost of $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. At September 30, 2021, the total amount available under the Company's current share repurchase program was $7.6 million.

Banking Office Consolidation

Effective January 27, 2022, the Company plans to consolidate its 32nd Street banking office into the nearby Main Street banking office in Dubuque, Iowa. This banking office consolidation is part of the Company's strategy to improve operating efficiency. The Company estimates the banking office consolidation will reduce its annual operating expenses by approximately $309 thousand.

Wealth Management Update

Subsequent to September 30, 2021, the Company strengthened its wealth management capabilities with the addition of an experienced wealth management team in Eastern Iowa. The team collectively has more than 120 years of experience providing wealth management services to clients and is led by an experienced wealth professional with a focus on planning services who was most recently with a super-regional bank. The team is a strong cultural fit and strategically aligns with our measured pursuit of growth in noninterest income streams.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. To participate, please dial 866-233-3483 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until February 1, 2022, by calling 877-344-7529 and using the replay access code of 10159709. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, including due to supply chain disruptions, as well as any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in connection with the pandemic; (2) government intervention in the U.S. financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including the cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges; (4) the risks of mergers (including with IOFB), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (5) credit quality deterioration or pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values causing an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings.





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 53,562 $ 52,297 $ 57,154 $ 65,078 $ 71,901 Interest earning deposits in banks 84,952 11,124 80,924 17,409 55,421 Federal funds sold — 13 7,691 172 7,540 Total cash and cash equivalents 138,514 63,434 145,769 82,659 134,862 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 2,136,902 2,072,452 1,896,894 1,657,381 1,366,344 Loans held for sale 58,679 6,149 58,333 59,956 13,096 Gross loans held for investment 3,278,150 3,344,156 3,374,076 3,496,790 3,555,969 Unearned income, net (9,506 ) (14,000 ) (15,915 ) (14,567 ) (18,537 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,268,644 3,330,156 3,358,161 3,482,223 3,537,432 Allowance for credit losses (47,900 ) (48,000 ) (50,650 ) (55,500 ) (58,500 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,220,744 3,282,156 3,307,511 3,426,723 3,478,932 Premises and equipment, net 84,130 84,667 85,581 86,401 87,955 Goodwill 62,477 62,477 62,477 62,477 62,477 Other intangible assets, net 21,130 22,394 23,735 25,242 26,811 Foreclosed assets, net 454 755 1,487 2,316 724 Other assets 152,393 154,731 155,525 153,493 159,507 Total assets $ 5,875,423 $ 5,749,215 $ 5,737,312 $ 5,556,648 $ 5,330,708 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 999,887 $ 952,764 $ 958,526 $ 910,655 $ 864,504 Interest bearing deposits 3,957,894 3,839,902 3,836,037 3,636,394 3,469,137 Total deposits 4,957,781 4,792,666 4,794,563 4,547,049 4,333,641 Short-term borrowings 187,508 212,261 175,785 230,789 183,893 Long-term debt 154,860 169,839 201,696 208,691 245,481 Other liabilities 45,010 44,156 53,948 54,869 68,612 Total liabilities 5,345,159 5,218,922 5,225,992 5,041,398 4,831,627 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 Additional paid-in capital 300,327 299,888 299,747 300,137 299,939 Retained earnings 232,639 219,884 206,230 188,191 175,017 Treasury stock (22,735 ) (15,888 ) (15,278 ) (14,251 ) (12,272 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,452 9,828 4,040 24,592 19,816 Total shareholders' equity 530,264 530,293 511,320 515,250 499,081 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,875,423 $ 5,749,215 $ 5,737,312 $ 5,556,648 $ 5,330,708

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 36,115 $ 34,736 $ 36,542 $ 38,239 $ 38,191 $ 107,393 $ 120,417 Taxable investment securities 6,655 6,483 5,093 4,673 4,574 18,231 12,937 Tax-exempt investment securities 2,428 2,549 2,555 2,529 2,360 7,532 5,730 Other 21 19 14 29 29 54 233 Total interest income 45,219 43,787 44,204 45,470 45,154 133,210 139,317 Interest expense Deposits 3,150 3,409 3,608 4,265 5,296 10,167 19,654 Short-term borrowings 132 161 128 142 175 421 772 Long-term debt 1,597 1,712 1,851 2,026 1,874 5,160 4,964 Total interest expense 4,879 5,282 5,587 6,433 7,345 15,748 25,390 Net interest income 40,340 38,505 38,617 39,037 37,809 117,462 113,927 Credit loss (benefit) expense (1,080 ) (2,144 ) (4,734 ) (3,041 ) 4,992 (7,958 ) 31,410 Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense 41,420 40,649 43,351 42,078 32,817 125,420 82,517 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 2,915 2,809 2,836 2,518 2,361 8,560 7,114 Service charges and fees 1,613 1,475 1,487 1,571 1,491 4,575 4,607 Card revenue 1,820 1,913 1,536 1,517 1,600 5,269 4,202 Loan revenue 1,935 3,151 4,730 3,900 3,252 9,816 6,285 Bank-owned life insurance 532 538 542 541 530 1,612 1,685 Investment securities gains, net 36 42 27 30 106 105 154 Other 331 290 666 549 230 1,287 3,947 Total noninterest income 9,182 10,218 11,824 10,626 9,570 31,224 27,994 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 17,350 17,404 16,917 17,638 16,460 51,671 48,759 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,547 2,198 2,318 2,476 2,278 7,063 6,872 Equipment 1,973 1,861 1,793 2,040 1,935 5,627 5,825 Legal and professional 1,272 1,375 783 2,052 1,184 3,430 4,101 Data processing 1,406 1,347 1,252 1,460 1,308 4,005 3,902 Marketing 1,022 873 1,006 986 857 2,901 2,829 Amortization of intangibles 1,264 1,341 1,507 1,569 1,631 4,112 5,407 FDIC insurance 435 245 512 495 470 1,192 1,363 Communications 275 371 409 412 428 1,055 1,334 Foreclosed assets, net 43 136 47 (35 ) 13 226 185 Goodwill impairment — — — — 31,500 — 31,500 Other 2,191 1,519 1,156 2,822 1,875 4,866 5,901 Total noninterest expense 29,778 28,670 27,700 31,915 59,939 86,148 117,978 Income (loss) before income tax expense 20,824 22,197 27,475 20,789 (17,552 ) 70,496 (7,467 ) Income tax expense 4,513 4,926 5,827 4,079 2,272 15,266 2,620 Net income (loss) $ 16,311 $ 17,271 $ 21,648 $ 16,710 $ (19,824 ) $ 55,230 $ (10,087 ) Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 1.03 $ 1.08 $ 1.35 $ 1.04 $ (1.23 ) $ 3.47 $ (0.63 ) Diluted $ 1.03 $ 1.08 $ 1.35 $ 1.04 $ (1.23 ) $ 3.46 $ (0.63 ) Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 15,841 15,987 15,991 16,074 16,099 15,939 16,112 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 15,863 16,012 16,021 16,092 16,099 15,963 16,112 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2250 $ 0.2250 $ 0.2250 $ 0.2200 $ 0.2200 $ 0.6750 $ 0.6600

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL STATISTICS

As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings: Net interest income $ 40,340 $ 38,505 $ 37,809 $ 117,462 $ 113,927 Noninterest income 9,182 10,218 9,570 31,224 27,994 Total revenue, net of interest expense 49,522 48,723 47,379 148,686 141,921 Credit loss (benefit) expense (1,080 ) (2,144 ) 4,992 (7,958 ) 31,410 Noninterest expense 29,778 28,670 59,939 86,148 117,978 Income (loss) before income tax expense 20,824 22,197 (17,552 ) 70,496 (7,467 ) Income tax expense 4,513 4,926 2,272 15,266 2,620 Net income (loss) $ 16,311 $ 17,271 $ (19,824 ) $ 55,230 $ (10,087 ) Per Share Data: Diluted earnings (loss) $ 1.03 $ 1.08 $ (1.23 ) $ 3.46 $ (0.63 ) Book value 33.71 33.22 31.00 33.71 31.00 Tangible book value(1) 28.40 27.90 25.45 28.40 25.45 Ending Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 5,875,423 $ 5,749,215 $ 5,330,708 $ 5,875,423 $ 5,330,708 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,268,644 3,330,156 3,537,432 3,268,644 3,537,432 Total securities held for investment 2,136,902 2,072,452 1,366,344 2,136,902 1,366,344 Total deposits 4,957,781 4,792,666 4,333,641 4,957,781 4,333,641 Short-term borrowings 187,508 212,261 183,893 187,508 183,893 Long-term debt 154,860 169,839 245,481 154,860 245,481 Total shareholders' equity 530,264 530,293 499,081 530,264 499,081 Average Balance Sheet: Average total assets $ 5,811,228 $ 5,851,736 $ 5,311,386 $ 5,728,822 $ 5,027,692 Average total loans 3,356,680 3,396,575 3,576,642 3,394,066 3,548,968 Average total deposits 4,882,835 4,875,324 4,317,172 4,778,484 4,081,782 Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 1.11 % 1.18 % (1.48 ) % 1.29 % (0.27 ) % Return on average equity 12.00 % 13.24 % (14.88 ) % 14.03 % (2.60 ) % Return on average tangible equity(1) 15.06 % 16.75 % 12.56 % 17.69 % 8.58 % Efficiency ratio(1) 56.34 % 54.83 % 55.37 % 53.95 % 55.95 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1) 3.00 % 2.88 % 3.14 % 2.99 % 3.36 % Loans to deposits ratio 65.93 % 69.48 % 81.63 % 65.93 % 81.63 % Common equity ratio 9.03 % 9.22 % 9.36 % 9.03 % 9.36 % Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.71 % 7.86 % 7.82 % 7.71 % 7.82 % Credit Risk Profile: Total nonperforming loans $ 33,708 $ 41,429 $ 41,664 $ 33,708 $ 41,664 Nonperforming loans ratio 1.03 % 1.24 % 1.18 % 1.03 % 1.18 % Total nonperforming assets $ 34,162 $ 42,184 $ 42,388 $ 34,162 $ 42,388 Nonperforming assets ratio 0.58 % 0.73 % 0.80 % 0.58 % 0.80 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (880 ) $ 406 $ 1,841 $ (158 ) $ 4,906 Net (recovery) charge-off ratio (0.10 ) % 0.05 % 0.20 % (0.01 ) % 0.18 % Allowance for credit losses $ 47,900 $ 48,000 $ 58,500 $ 47,900 $ 58,500 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.47 % 1.44 % 1.65 % 1.47 % 1.65 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1) 1.51 % 1.53 % 1.82 % 1.51 % 1.82 % PPP Loans: Average PPP loans $ 143,628 $ 233,982 $ 330,969 $ 160,708 $ 146,607 Fee Income 3,593 2,469 1,312 9,735 2,374 (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $3.5 million, $2.3 million, and $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $774 thousand, $873 thousand, and $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $507 thousand, $519 thousand, and $536 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $615 thousand, $647 thousand, and $608 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $9.3 million and $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $2.7 million and $7.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $1.6 million and $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.9 million and $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio, core loans, and core commercial loans. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value

per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Total shareholders’ equity $ 530,264 $ 530,293 $ 511,320 $ 515,250 $ 499,081 Intangible assets, net (83,607 ) (84,871 ) (86,212 ) (87,719 ) (89,288 ) Tangible common equity $ 446,657 $ 445,422 $ 425,108 $ 427,531 $ 409,793 Total assets $ 5,875,423 $ 5,749,215 $ 5,737,312 $ 5,556,648 $ 5,330,708 Intangible assets, net (83,607 ) (84,871 ) (86,212 ) (87,719 ) (89,288 ) Tangible assets $ 5,791,816 $ 5,664,344 $ 5,651,100 $ 5,468,929 $ 5,241,420 Book value per share $ 33.71 $ 33.22 $ 32.00 $ 32.17 $ 31.00 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 28.40 $ 27.90 $ 26.60 $ 26.69 $ 25.45 Shares outstanding 15,729,451 15,963,468 15,981,088 16,016,780 16,099,324 Common equity ratio 9.03 % 9.22 % 8.91 % 9.27 % 9.36 % Tangible common equity ratio(2) 7.71 % 7.86 % 7.52 % 7.82 % 7.82 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.





Return on Average Tangible Equity Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 16,311 $ 17,271 $ (19,824 ) $ 55,230 $ (10,087 ) Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 948 1,006 1,223 3,084 4,055 Goodwill impairment — — 31,500 — 31,500 Tangible net income $ 17,259 $ 18,277 $ 12,899 $ 58,314 $ 25,468 Average shareholders’ equity $ 539,052 $ 523,242 $ 529,857 $ 526,261 $ 518,796 Average intangible assets, net (84,288 ) (85,518 ) (121,306 ) (85,579 ) (122,518 ) Average tangible equity $ 454,764 $ 437,724 $ 408,551 $ 440,682 $ 396,278 Return on average equity 12.00 % 13.24 % (14.88 ) % 14.03 % (2.60 ) % Return on average tangible equity(2) 15.06 % 16.75 % 12.56 % 17.69 % 8.58 %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.

(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.





Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/

Core Net Interest Margin

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income $ 40,340 $ 38,505 $ 37,809 $ 117,462 $ 113,927 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans(1) 507 519 536 1,557 1,540 Securities(1) 615 647 608 1,910 1,485 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 41,462 $ 39,671 $ 38,953 $ 120,929 $ 116,952 Loan purchase discount accretion (774 ) (873 ) (1,923 ) (2,745 ) (7,556 ) Core net interest income $ 40,688 $ 38,798 $ 37,030 $ 118,184 $ 109,396 Net interest margin 2.92 % 2.80 % 3.05 % 2.91 % 3.27 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2) 3.00 % 2.88 % 3.14 % 2.99 % 3.36 % Core net interest margin(3) 2.94 % 2.82 % 2.99 % 2.92 % 3.14 % Average interest earning assets $ 5,489,917 $ 5,522,427 $ 4,935,175 $ 5,404,777 $ 4,646,731

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.





Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Loan interest income, including fees $ 36,115 $ 34,736 $ 38,191 $ 107,393 $ 120,417 Tax equivalent adjustment(1) 507 519 536 1,557 1,540 Tax equivalent loan interest income $ 36,622 $ 35,255 $ 38,727 $ 108,950 $ 121,957 Loan purchase discount accretion (774 ) (873 ) (1,923 ) (2,745 ) (7,556 ) Core loan interest income $ 35,848 $ 34,382 $ 36,804 $ 106,205 $ 114,401 Yield on loans 4.27 % 4.10 % 4.25 % 4.23 % 4.53 % Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2) 4.33 % 4.16 % 4.31 % 4.29 % 4.59 % Core yield on loans(3) 4.24 % 4.06 % 4.09 % 4.18 % 4.31 % Average loans $ 3,356,680 $ 3,396,575 $ 3,576,642 $ 3,394,066 $ 3,548,968

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.

(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Efficiency Ratio September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total noninterest expense $ 29,778 $ 28,670 $ 59,939 $ 86,148 $ 117,978 Amortization of intangibles (1,264 ) (1,341 ) (1,631 ) (4,112 ) (5,407 ) Merger-related expenses — — — — (61 ) Goodwill impairment — — (31,500 ) — (31,500 ) Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $ 28,514 $ 27,329 $ 26,808 $ 82,036 $ 81,010 Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $ 41,462 $ 39,671 $ 38,953 $ 120,929 $ 116,952 Noninterest income 9,182 10,218 9,570 31,224 27,994 Investment securities gains, net (36 ) (42 ) (106 ) (105 ) (154 ) Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $ 50,608 $ 49,847 $ 48,417 $ 152,048 $ 144,792 Efficiency ratio (2) 56.34 % 54.83 % 55.37 % 53.95 % 55.95 %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles, merger-related expenses, and goodwill impairment divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.





Adjusted Allowance for Credit Losses Ratio September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,268,644 $ 3,330,156 $ 3,358,161 $ 3,482,223 $ 3,537,432 PPP loans (89,354 ) (184,390 ) (248,682 ) (259,260 ) (331,703 ) Core loans $ 3,179,290 $ 3,145,766 $ 3,109,479 $ 3,222,963 $ 3,205,729 Allowance for credit losses $ 47,900 $ 48,000 $ 50,650 $ 55,500 $ 58,500 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.47 % 1.44 % 1.51 % 1.59 % 1.65 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1) 1.51 % 1.53 % 1.63 % 1.72 % 1.82 %

(1) Allowance for credit losses divided by core loans.





Core Loans/Core Commercial Loans September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Commercial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 927,258 $ 982,092 $ 993,770 $ 1,055,488 $ 1,103,102 Agricultural 106,356 107,834 117,099 116,392 129,453 Commercial real estate 1,699,358 1,705,789 1,693,592 1,732,361 1,707,035 Total commercial loans $ 2,732,972 $ 2,795,715 $ 2,804,461 $ 2,904,241 $ 2,939,590 Consumer loans: Residential real estate $ 468,136 $ 468,581 $ 474,433 $ 499,106 $ 521,570 Other consumer 67,536 65,860 79,267 78,876 76,272 Total consumer loans $ 535,672 $ 534,441 $ 553,700 $ 577,982 $ 597,842 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,268,644 $ 3,330,156 $ 3,358,161 $ 3,482,223 $ 3,537,432 PPP loans $ 89,354 $ 184,390 $ 248,682 $ 259,260 $ 331,703 Core loans(1) $ 3,179,290 $ 3,145,766 $ 3,109,479 $ 3,222,963 $ 3,205,729 Core commercial loans(2) $ 2,643,618 $ 2,611,325 $ 2,555,779 $ 2,644,981 $ 2,607,887

(1) Core loans are calculated as loans held for investment, net of unearned income less PPP loans.

(2) Core commercial loans are calculated as total commercial loans less PPP loans.



