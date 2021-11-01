Children’s Health Defense, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Meryl Nass, MD Tell CDC Advisory Committee: Recommending the COVID Vaccine for Children Ages 5 to 11 Will Put Millions at Serious Risk

Washington, DC, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Chairman of Children’s Health Defense (CHD), and Meryl Nass, MD have sent a letter to each member of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) highlighting the latest peer-reviewed research that shows children have virtually zero risk of hospitalization and death from the COVID-19 virus. “Conversely, according to Pfizer’s own study trial data, the chance of death in children from the Pfizer vaccine is 107 times higher than death due to COVID,” said Dr. Brian Hooker, CHD Chief Science Officer. ACIP will meet and vote on recommending the COVID vaccine for children ages five to eleven on November 2nd and 3rd.

The ACIP members are: Grace M. Lee, MD; Amanda Cohn, MD; Kevin A. Ault, MD; Lynn Bahta, RN; Beth P Bell, MD; Oliver Brooks, MD; Wilbur H. Chen, MD; Sybil Cineas, MD; Matthew F. Daley, MD; Camille Nelson Kotton, MD; James Loehr, MD; Sarah S. Long, MD; Katherine A. Poehling, MD; Pablo J. Sanchez, MD; and Helen Keipp Talbot, MD.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's committee, Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted last week to grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children in this age group. There was one abstention with 17 committee members voting to approve. The ACIP deliberation is the next step in the process towards licensure and mandates. Should the vaccine be approved in this committee as well, it will then be reviewed and most likely recommended by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD.

“Parents should be aware that if ACIP bows down to the pharmaceutical industry, as expected, the vaccines will still only have Emergency Use Authorization,” said CHD president and general counsel Mary Holland. “This means the shots are experimental and cannot be mandated under U.S. law. Parents have the absolute right to say no on behalf of their children.”

School administrators also have the right to decline any requirements regarding COVID vaccination to attend school. “These administrators should not be the vaccine police for the pharmaceutical industry,” commented Holland. “Parents and school administrators should never allow the government to force a medical procedure on children, especially when they have a minuscule risk of hospitalization and death from COVID.”

Children have very low transmission rates of the virus as well. Additionally, the vaccine’s experimental mRNA technology has no long-term safety studies on risks and benefits upon which parents can make informed decisions. And, if adult vaccines are any indication, the vaccine will start to wane in children in a matter of months according to two recent studies.

From mid-December, 2020 through October 22, 2021, the U.S. government’s database, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) received 837,595 reports of injury following COVID vaccination including 17,619 deaths. "This data is alarming yet our public health agencies continue to push these shots on people of all ages regardless of the toll they may be taking upon health,” said CHD Executive Director Laura Bono. “Half of all reports and two-thirds of all deaths reported to the VAERS system in the U.S. since the tracking system was developed in 1990 relate to the COVID 19 vaccines. No physician with an ounce of integrity would approve such a risky vaccine to people of any age, let alone healthy five-year-olds who are at virtually zero risk for complications from COVID."

On October 20, well in advance of the FDA and CDC meetings, the Biden Administration said it had procured enough vaccine to vaccinate all 28 million 5- to 11-year-olds in the U.S. To CHD’s knowledge, the Biden Administration has not released the dollar amount of taxpayer funds that were transferred to Pfizer for children’s shots but, even at the highly unlikely low cost of $1 a dose, it translates into $65 million dollars to Pfizer before the vaccine was even FDA authorized or CDC recommended.

“It’s no surprise that the federal government and Pharma already know how these votes will go,” said Holland. “If these products have already been bought by the federal government, as they have been, these meetings are a total sham. Sadly, approval from these committees means nothing in terms of safety.”

The letter from Kennedy and CHD said that committee members “should not participate in an exercise disguising a foregone conclusion” and that “should you grant EUA status to this pediatric EUA vaccine, CHD is poised to take legal action against you and other ACIP voting members as well as the CDC. CHD will seek to hold you accountable for recklessly endangering this population with a product that has little efficacy but which may put them, without warning, at risk of many adverse health consequences...”

On Tuesday, the first day of the ACIP meeting, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is holding a panel discussion highlighting the experiences of Americans from around the country who have suffered serious injuries from COVID vaccines. A panel of highly credentialed physicians and scientists will be in attendance to provide insights and commentary. The panel discussion begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern and will be live-streamed from CHD.TV.

According to recent data from Indiana University’s Observatory on Social Media, CHD’s website is shared on Twitter more often than those of the World Health Organization and CDC combined. This indicates that a growing number of Americans and citizens of the world are questioning health mandates and other COVID restrictions and policies. The same data also showed that CHD’s content, which recently reached nearly 10 million page views per month, is more widely shared than that from Reuters, The Daily Mail, The Washington Post, Newsweek and CNN.

Dr. Meryl Nass plans to conduct a live blog during the proceedings of the ACIP meetings to interpret and comment on the presentations and votes. To watch and participate in Dr. Nass’s live blog, visit CHD.TV.

