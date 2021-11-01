Alexander’s Appoints Gary Hansen as Chief Financial Officer

PARAMUS, N.J., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) announced today that Gary Hansen has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hansen succeeds Matthew Iocco, who will be retiring after 22 years with Alexander’s and its affiliates. Mr. Iocco will remain with Alexander’s through December 31, 2021 to assist with the transition.



Mr. Hansen currently serves as Senior Vice President, Controller of Alexander’s and has over 20 years of experience in accounting and financial reporting.

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has six properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

CONTACT:

THOMAS SANELLI

(201) 894-7000

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially impact the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments, the financial condition of our tenants, general competitive factors and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.