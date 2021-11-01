Oil-Dri Announces Price Increases on Industrial Clay and Synthetic Absorbents

CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today announced that it will implement price increases of its industrial clay and synthetic absorbents, effective January 1, 2022. These price increases will range from 7% to 10%, depending on the product.



Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “These pricing actions are necessary due to ongoing inflationary pressures from materials, packaging, natural gas, and other manufacturing costs. Maintaining the high quality and supply of our products to our customers remains a top priority for the Company.”

Oil-Dri sales representatives will communicate additional details of the price increase to customers directly.

About Oil-Dri

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, bleaching clay and fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.

Category: Company News

