Schübeler Technologies And Vita Inclinata Partner To Improve Crane Load And Helicopter Rescue Litter Basket Maneuverability With Enhanced Thruster Systems

Rome, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schübeler Technologies, a high-performance Electric Ducted Fan (EDF) innovator and manufacturer, and Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today announced a partnership to adapt Schübeler’s highly efficient and robust electric ducted fan (EDF) propulsion system to the Vita Rescue System Litter Attachment and lifting system. The exclusive production agreement allows for the rapid scaling of Schübeler Technology’s solutions to meet Vita’s demand for rugged and reliable thrusters.

Witness the system’s real-world capabilities in the Black Hawk helicopter rescue ops training race, legacy hoist vs. the Vita Rescue System video: https://bit.ly/3jsZhH3.

“The need for precision control technology to stabilize crane loads and helicopter rescue litter baskets cannot be underestimated,” said Caleb Carr, president, and CEO, Vita. “To help us further limit the swing and oscillation associated with lifting and transporting loads, we needed a bigger EDF. Schübeler Technologies has agreed to customize their EDF’s so that now we have robust fan solutions that fulfill the stabilization needs for both aerospace and industrial load stabilization applications—notably improving safety and maneuverability. ”

Rather than simply delivering a product to spec, the partnership is essentially an extension of Schübeler Technologys’ R&D work. As needs arise, systems can be built for Vita to address countless real-world challenges. For instance, a helicopter operating in a desert environment needs an EDF propulsion system that manages huge quantities of dirt and dust, while a rescue mission conducted at sea must have EDFs attached that will need to function after being submerged in saltwater. These products must remain reliable after repeated use in harsh environments, under the most intense operational scenarios. Achieving this high level of sustainability involves significant real-world testing—something Schübeler addresses within its R&D function. The Schübeler Technology and Vita partnership will produce custom-built systems tough enough to perform in any challenging conditions.

“Vita has a very smart and unique approach to load stabilization,” said Daniel Schübeler, founder and chief technology officer of Schübeler Technologies. “We provide the aerospace know-how—at the same time we work on these very special propulsion systems which deliver very efficient and robust thrust, fulfilling a very wide variety of requirements to meet the needs of Vita Inclinata.”

Vita was founded in 2009 by Caleb Carr, a former high school search and rescue volunteer who watched a friend die in the mountains partly due to difficult weather conditions rendering a rescue helicopter’s basket hoist unusable. What resulted was an ongoing quest to find specific solutions to problems of stability and load management in high-pressure environments. Vita has built a team of engineers and field experts that gives them inroads into various sectors—including the military and search and rescue operations. Schübeler Technologies, with its own 25-year history of developing some of the world’s best aerospace and industrial propulsion systems, is a natural fit to help Vita fulfill their mission.

“Our reputation in the field of electric ducted fans brings clients to us,” said Schübeler. “And then we don't disappoint the people. We deliver.”

About Vita Inclinata

A friend’s death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of “Bring them home, every time,” Vita’s technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co.

About Schübeler Technologies

Schübeler began in 1997, motivated by the desire to make a perfect ducted fan. The aim was to build high-quality electric propulsion systems for aeromodelling not in existence at that time. In 2012, Schübeler decided to create everything in-house, to control quality through every step in the process.

With their new design, Schübeler was able to move a large amount of air quickly with a reasonable amount of energy. There will always be a need for highly efficient and robust propulsion systems, and Schübeler has a track record of providing the highest quality systems available.

