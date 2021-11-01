LandArc Hosts Topgolf Event Supporting Associa Cares

Detroit, MI, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandArc, an Associa® company, recently hosted its third-annual charity event to support Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.
Held at Topgolf Auburn Hills, the event offered attendees three hours of Topgolf games. Participants also enjoyed food, drinks, and networking with LandArc team members, client board members, and local business sponsors.
“LandArc is honored to continue the tradition of helping those in need. We are proud to have hosted this event to benefit the amazing work that Associa Cares does in communities across North America,” stated Jeff Gourlie, AMS®, PCAM®, LandArc president. “Events like this successfully unite our team members, local vendors, and community leaders to connect and raise money for a great cause. This is just one way LandArc is committed to expanding our community outreach and serving those in need.”
Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families and over $4 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.
Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.
With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.
Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa