LandArc Hosts Topgolf Event Supporting Associa Cares

Detroit, MI, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandArc, an Associa® company, recently hosted its third-annual charity event to support Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

Held at Topgolf Auburn Hills, the event offered attendees three hours of Topgolf games. Participants also enjoyed food, drinks, and networking with LandArc team members, client board members, and local business sponsors.

“LandArc is honored to continue the tradition of helping those in need. We are proud to have hosted this event to benefit the amazing work that Associa Cares does in communities across North America,” stated Jeff Gourlie, AMS®, PCAM®, LandArc president. “Events like this successfully unite our team members, local vendors, and community leaders to connect and raise money for a great cause. This is just one way LandArc is committed to expanding our community outreach and serving those in need.”