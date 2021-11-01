Texas Capital Bank Introduces New Leadership Structure in Austin

DALLAS, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“the Bank”), today announced that Chris Calvert and Claire Harrison have been named Market Chairman and Market President of Austin respectively.



As Market President, Ms. Harrison will act as a strategic advisor responsible for the development of new client opportunities and the Bank's overall growth within the market by focusing on collaboration across each line of business.

Mr. Calvert has been with Texas Capital Bank for over 20 years most recently having served as the Region President of Austin since 2019. With his promotion to Market Chairman, Mr. Calvert will retain his current responsibilities leading Corporate and Middle Market Banking in Austin and will work with Ms. Harrison to provide an enhanced level of leadership and support to the team while delivering premier service to clients.

Rob C. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Since joining the Bank in June, Claire has proven to be an incredibly valuable member of the Corporate Banking team and I am confident she will be a great addition to our leadership team in Austin. I am excited for her to work with Chris to increase our visibility and provide additional accountability in this prominent Texas market.”

Texas Capital Bank has implemented a new regional leadership structure, under which each of its key markets – Dallas, Houston, Austin, Fort Worth, and San Antonio – will be led by strong executives positioned to provide more holistic support internally, across product lines and in the communities the Bank serves.

“Austin is an important community for Texas Capital Bank, and I am eager to work with Chris to help lead the implementation of our strategic vision in this growing market,” said Ms. Harrison. “We have strong client bases throughout Texas and aim to strengthen our market presence in Austin with new and existing clients while continuing the Bank’s legacy of corporate citizenship with our community development efforts.”

“It is an honor to be named as the Bank’s Austin Market Chairman and to serve in a position which allows me to focus our team’s efforts on building trusted relationships throughout the region,” said Mr. Calvert. “This new market specific leadership structure aligns with the Bank’s goal of providing advanced levels of service to our clients and our communities.”

About Claire Harrison

Since June 2021, Ms. Harrison has served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Banking for Texas Capital Bank. Previously, Ms. Harrison served as Director, Corporate Banking at Regions Bank where she assisted with the buildout of the Texas Corporate Banking portfolio and expansion of the capital markets platform. Prior to Regions Bank, Ms. Harrison served on Amegy Bank’s Corporate Banking team where she managed a loan portfolio of committed capital consisting of private equity investments and corporate clients. She also held various roles at Citi in the Trading & Sales division.

Ms. Harrison received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University. She is FINRA Series 63, and 79 certified.

About Chris Calvert

In 2000, Mr. Calvert joined Texas Capital Bank’s Commercial Banking Group in Austin. Prior to his promotion to Regional President in March 2019, Mr. Calvert served as Executive Vice President and managed a Commercial Banking team focused on companies with annual sales between $10 million and $250 million.

Mr. Calvert began his banking career with Security Pacific National Bank (Bank of America) in 1985 in Los Angeles, California. He moved to Austin in 1987 and worked for First Republic Bank (Bank of America) in various lending officer roles in Private Banking, Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Banking. In 1996 he joined Bank One’s (JP Morgan Chase) Corporate and Technology Banking Group focused on technology companies as well as private and publicly held middle market companies.

Mr. Calvert received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. We are headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and work with clients across the country. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.