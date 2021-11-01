PLx Pharma Inc. to Discuss 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 12, 2021 Conference Call and Provide Business Update

SPARTA, N.J., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform that has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. The Company, with its lead products VAZALORE™ 325 mg and VAZALORE™ 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules (referred to together as “VAZALORE”), announced today that it will release 2021 third quarter financial results on Friday, November 12, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open.



Natasha Giordano, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rita O’Connor, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a business update as follows:

Date Friday, November 12, 2021 Time 8:30 a.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) (866) 394-2901 International

Conference ID (616) 548-5567

3045127 Webcast (live and replay) www.plxpharma.com under the ‘Investor Relations’ section.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks after the call's completion by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID for the replay is 3045127. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days via the aforementioned URL.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule, available in 81 mg and 325 mg doses. VAZALORE delivers aspirin differently from plain and enteric coated aspirin products. The special complex inside the capsule allows for targeted release of aspirin, limiting its direct contact with the stomach. VAZALORE delivers fast, reliable absorption for pain relief plus the lifesaving benefits of aspirin. To learn more about VAZALORE, please visit www.vazalore.com.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving how active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are absorbed in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract via its clinically validated and patent protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

