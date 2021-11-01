AF&PA Honors Sonoco with Innovation in Sustainability Award for EnviroSense™ PaperBlister™ Package

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, has been honored by the American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA) with the Innovation in Sustainability Award for its EnviroSense™ PaperBlister™ package.
The revolutionary PaperBlister package is a fully recyclable, plastic-free alternative to traditional blister packaging and is the latest addition to Sonoco’s growing assortment of EnviroSense packaging solutions. Designed with tomorrow in mind, EnviroSense packaging is purposefully engineered to deliver a host of earth-conscious attributes, including recyclability, recycled content, reusability, compostability, packaging optimization, bio-based content and responsible fiber sourcing.
“On behalf of Sonoco’s 19,000 teammates across the globe, I am pleased to accept the 2021 Innovation in Sustainability Award for our EnviroSense PaperBlister packaging,” Howard Coker, president and CEO, said in a video message accepting the honor. “Sonoco’s all-paper PaperBlister package is further evidence of our commitment to developing more innovative, sustainable options for customers and consumers alike.”
The all-paper blister delivers more efficiency than traditional plastic blister packs, which require more shipping cartons, leading to increased weight, more corrugated outer packaging material, fewer packages per truckload and more deliveries needed to ship the same amount of product. Because PaperBlister packaging materials ship flat, efficiencies are maximized.
Key Attributes of the PaperBlister include:
- Improved seal quality
- Superior product protection
- Increased handling speed
- Is Plastic Free
- Recyclable
- Easier nesting and stacking
- More packages per truckload
- Reduced shipping costs
- Long-term price stability
- Runs on existing Sonoco heat-sealing machinery
The PaperBlister package is designed to replace current plastic blister packaging, while utilizing the same blister sealing equipment, providing brand owners a common-sense, yet innovative solution.
About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has 19,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company was listed as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.