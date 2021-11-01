AF&PA Honors Sonoco with Innovation in Sustainability Award for EnviroSense™ PaperBlister™ Package

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, has been honored by the American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA) with the Innovation in Sustainability Award for its EnviroSense™ PaperBlister™ package.



The revolutionary PaperBlister package is a fully recyclable, plastic-free alternative to traditional blister packaging and is the latest addition to Sonoco’s growing assortment of EnviroSense packaging solutions. Designed with tomorrow in mind, EnviroSense packaging is purposefully engineered to deliver a host of earth-conscious attributes, including recyclability, recycled content, reusability, compostability, packaging optimization, bio-based content and responsible fiber sourcing.

“On behalf of Sonoco’s 19,000 teammates across the globe, I am pleased to accept the 2021 Innovation in Sustainability Award for our EnviroSense PaperBlister packaging,” Howard Coker, president and CEO, said in a video message accepting the honor. “Sonoco’s all-paper PaperBlister package is further evidence of our commitment to developing more innovative, sustainable options for customers and consumers alike.”

The all-paper blister delivers more efficiency than traditional plastic blister packs, which require more shipping cartons, leading to increased weight, more corrugated outer packaging material, fewer packages per truckload and more deliveries needed to ship the same amount of product. Because PaperBlister packaging materials ship flat, efficiencies are maximized.

Key Attributes of the PaperBlister include:

Improved seal quality

Superior product protection

Increased handling speed

Is Plastic Free

Recyclable

Easier nesting and stacking

More packages per truckload

Reduced shipping costs

Long-term price stability

Runs on existing Sonoco heat-sealing machinery

The PaperBlister package is designed to replace current plastic blister packaging, while utilizing the same blister sealing equipment, providing brand owners a common-sense, yet innovative solution.

