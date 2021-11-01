authID.ai to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings on November 8

Conference call and webcast to follow at 5.00 p.m. EST

DENVER, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai (Nasdaq: AUID) (formerly Ipsidy) a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication, today announced it will report financial results for the Third Quarter fiscal year 2021 on November 8, after market close. Following the earnings release, authID.ai Chief Executive Officer Tom Thimot, authID.ai President & CTO Tripp Smith, and authID.ai Chief Financial Officer Stu Stoller will host a webcast and conference call at 5.00 p.m. EST to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update, including discussion of our recent market and product launch.

Call Details

Listen to the webcast and view the presentation at the following webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g7isrt3x . The slides can also be accessed via authID.ai’s Investor Relations web page on authid.ai .

To participate in the live call, dial

US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (844) 281-3631

International Participant Dial-In Number: (225) 239-4724

Conference ID: 7489358



A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days, through November 15, at 5:00 p.m. EST, and can be accessed by dialing: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using Conference ID: 7489358

About authID.ai

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) (formerly Ipsidy) provides secure, mobile, biometric identity verification software products through an easy-to-integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. AuthID’s suite of self-service biometric identity proofing and authentication products frictionlessly eliminate all usernames and passwords through a consent-based facial matching system. Powered by the most sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID ultimately aims to re-establish security and trust between businesses and their customers by helping to protect sensitive personal data. For more information, go to www.authid.ai .

