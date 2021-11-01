Artesian Resources Corporation 10th Annual Charitable Golf Tournament Raises Over $100,000 in Support of Local Charities

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) announced that its 10th Annual Charity Golf Outing raised over $100,000 for local charities, bringing the ten year total to over $500,000. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit worthy organizations that serve the needs of residents in and around the Delmarva Peninsula - the American Heart Association, Deep Roots – Cecil County, Easterseals Delaware & Maryland Eastern Shore, and Habitat for Humanity Sussex County, among other local charities.



Over 140 golfers representing Artesian’s valued vendors and business partners gathered on September 9th at the Deerfield Golf Club in support of these organizations. “The magnitude of our sponsors’ generous support far exceeded our expectations this year. We are so grateful for the continued generosity and participation through the years from our sponsors and are very pleased to once again be able to contribute to charities that serve the needs of so many across the Delmarva Peninsula” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair and CEO.

The American Heart Association (AHA) has been fighting heart disease and stroke and helping families and communities thrive. The dollars raised in our golf outing have helped the AHA invest in research funding to reduce deaths from heart disease and stroke by nearly 15% since 2018.

Deep Roots – Cecil County strives to break the generational cycle of homelessness and serves as a homeless shelter for children and families in the community. They provide education, support, mentorship, and better life experiences to enrich the lives of those they serve.

Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore offers a range of services, including children’s therapies, assistive technology, recreational camping, day programs for adults with physical or intellectual disabilities, and respite services for caregivers.

Habitat for Humanity Sussex County has served over 2,500 individuals throughout Sussex County through home construction and preservation, home repairs, financial literacy and energy efficient upgrades.

Nicholle R. Taylor, President of Artesian Water Company added, “These charitable organizations operate within the communities we serve and provide much needed support for so many. Our sponsors continue to amaze us with their support, sharing the same core beliefs of giving back to our communities with a kind and generous heart. As a leading provider of water and wastewater services on the Delmarva Peninsula, Artesian understands that when our communities thrive, we all thrive.”

