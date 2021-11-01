Relevium Announces Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX-V : RLV, OTC : RLLVF, and Frankfurt : 6BX) (the “Company” or “Relevium”) announces that its annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2021, including the related management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Annual Financial Filings”) have not been filed by the required filing deadline of October 28, 2021 (the “Filing Deadline”).



The Annual Financial Filings were not filed before the Filing Deadline due to audit resource scheduling and availability required to complete the financial statements and disclosures. The Company is working on the steps required to complete the Annual Financial Filings and expects to be able to file the Annual Financial Filings by January 31, 2022. The Company will provide updates as further information relating to the Annual Financial Filings becomes available.

The Company has applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities and received a management cease trade order (“MCTO”) imposed against the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer and the directors of the Company precluding them from trading securities of the Company. The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Financial Filings are filed and requires that the Annual Financial Filings be filed on or before January 31, 2022.

Until the Annual Financial Filings are filed, the Company intends to issue bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders. The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines during the period it remains in default of the filing requirements. The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium Technologies Inc., is a publicly traded Company, focused on international procurement, logistics, and delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”) into the North American marketplace. Utilizing trusted vendors and suppliers, and integrating a comprehensive, state-of-the-art supply chain, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), and Blockchain technology, enables a highly secure and compliant platform for delivery of PPE equipment to Governments, Hospitals, Foundations, and various Institutions.



Biocannabix Health Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Relevium Technologies Inc., is focused on Pediatric and Geriatric applications of Cannabinoid formulations, nutraceuticals, and medical food formulations. The principal business of the Company is pursuing ongoing Research and Development for the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and cannabinoid therapeutics.

