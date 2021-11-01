Mohawk Industries发布第三季度业绩报告

乔治亚州卡尔豪恩, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc.（纽约证券交易所股票代码：MHK）今天宣布，2021年第三季度净收益为2.71亿美元，摊薄每股收益（EPS）为3.93美元。调整后净收益为2.72亿美元，每股收益为3.95美元，不包括重组、收购和其他费用。2021年第三季度的报告净销售额为28亿美元，增长9.4％，按固定汇率货币计算增长8.7％。2020年第三季度净销售额为26亿美元，净利润为2.05亿美元，每股稀释收益为2.87美元，调整后净收益为2.33亿美元，每股收益为3.26美元，不包括重组、收购和其他费用。
截至2021年10月2日的九个月期间，净收益和每股收益分别为8.44亿美元和12.11美元。扣除重组、收购和其他费用后的净收益为8.28亿美元，每股收益为11.89美元。在2021年的这九个月期间，报告净销售额为84亿美元，相比上年同期增长22.1%，按固定货币和天数计算增长了18％。在截至2020年9月26日的九个月期间，净销售额为69亿美元，净收益为2.67亿美元，每股收益为3.75美元; 不包括重组、收购和其他费用，净收益和每股收益分别为3.79亿美元和5.31美元。
董事长兼首席执行官Jeffrey S.Lorberbaum在评价Mohawk Industries第三季度业绩时表示：“我们所有的业务都表现良好，很好地应对了不断变化的环境。在此期间，新冠疫情直接和间接地影响了许多经济体，造成供应链困难，扰乱了生产，并导致澳大利亚、新西兰和马来西亚政府采取了封锁措施，暂停生产制造和零售。尽管存在这些和其他不利因素，我们的第三季度销售在大多数地区都保持了良好趋势，在欧洲的业绩符合正常年份夏季的季节性特点。大多数地区的房屋销售表现强劲，消费者继续以强劲的速度投资进行住宅改造。同比来看，商用产品部门取得了进步，但因为对新冠疫情的担忧使一些项目被推迟，增长速度有所减缓。通过实施提高组织灵活性、降低产品和运营复杂性以及使定价与成本保持一致的战略，我们的业绩得到了提升。
尽管面临更大的外部限制，我们的大部分业务运营保持了较高水平，成功应对了整个企业遇到的多次中断情况。劳动力、材料和运输的供应情况没有如预期的那样得到改善，而是变得更具挑战性，导致这一时期的成本增加。特别是化学品供应紧张造成了我们LVT、地毯、层压板和面板的产量减少。短期而言，我们预计这些外部压力不会出现重大改观。由于供应短缺、政府管制和政治问题，欧洲的天然气成本目前比今年年初高出四倍左右。这给我们在欧洲的业务带来了暂时的挑战，因为天然气、电力和材料的成本都出现了上涨。
我们的大部分业务部门都有大量订单积压，我们计划在第四季度以高产能水平运营，以改善我们的服务和效率。目前，我们增长最快的部分产品正因为材料和产能限制而受到制约。我们进行了更多的投资，以增加这些产品的产量并提升我们的销售和服务。由于建筑材料和设备的交货时间增长，这些项目的完成时间被推迟。
2021年，我们的业绩有了显著改善，在过去12个月里，我们创造了超过19亿美元的EBITDA（息税折旧摊销前利润）。鉴于这种情况以及我们当前的估值，董事会将我们的股票购买计划额度又增加了5亿美元。自第二季度末以来，我们以每股193美元的平均价格购买了价值大约2.5亿美元的股票。凭借目前的低杠杆，我们拥有足够资本进行更多的投资和收购，以扩大销售和盈利能力。
本季度，我们的世界其他地区地板业务的销售额报告增长约13%，按固定汇率货币计增长11%。由于定价和产品组合改善被通胀抵消，该业务部门的经营利润率为17.4%，在此期间和新冠疫情限制中恢复了更为正常的季节性特点。本季度，我们各个产品类别和地区的销售表现强劲，受政府封锁影响的地区除外。这些新冠疫情限制现已解除，我们正在扩大生产以满足需求。我们的层压板系列产品继续实现强劲的销售增长，我们的专有技术防水产品因其性能和逼真视觉效果而受到消费者欢迎。我们在欧洲增加了新的层压板产能以满足需求，我们还在启动其他项目以支持进一步的销售增长。正如预期的那样，由于材料短缺和生产下降导致产量减少，我们本期的LVT销售额出现下滑。通过改善产品组合和提高价格以应对通胀，我们在最大限度上减少了影响。随着分销的扩大，我们的俄罗斯乙烯基板材业务表现良好，销售额也在增长。我们收购了一家欧洲木板工厂，以改进我们木地板的供应产量和成本。随着我们再次实施提价以抵消不断加剧的材料价格上涨，我们在欧洲的绝缘面板销售额也实现了增长。我们还收购了爱尔兰的一家绝缘材料制造商，并已开始将其运营与我们的现有业务进行整合。随着我们扩大产品组合和提升定价，我们的面板业务实现增长，利润获得提升。我们增加了一台新的压机，这将提高我们的产能，同时为我们的产品添加更多差异化特性。我们将在第四季度完成对法国一家MDF制造商的收购，以扩大我们在西欧的产能。该公司是生物树脂领域的先锋企业，这将有助提升我们的可持续发展地位。
“本季度，我们北美地板业务部门报告销售额按固定标准计增长6.9%，报告营业利润率从8%增长到近11%，增长的主要原因是有利的价格、产品组合和生产率的提升，但部分被通货膨胀抵消。考虑到这一期间材料、运输和劳动力限制对我们销售和生产的影响，北美地板业务的业绩可谓强劲。随着通胀压力的加剧，我们对大多数产品类别实施了进一步的价格上调。我们继续简化产品组合，降低运营复杂性，从而提高效率和质量。在地毯业务方面，住宅开发受到材料和劳动力的限制，对我们的生产和成本造成影响。商业用途的销售有所改善，但随着新冠病例数量增加，增长速度放缓。在住宅和商业用途产品的制造方面，我们正在投资更高效的资产，以改善成本、改进产品样式并降低生产中的劳动力需求。我们的层压板和木材业务继续增长，但我们的销售受到产能的限制。我们新的层压板生产线将于今年年底前投入运营，以扩大我们的销售并提供更先进的产品功能。我们新的高性能UltraWood系列产品正在扩展我们的木质产品组合，我们新工厂的生产率也在随着销量的增加而提高。我们的LVT销售额在本期有所增加，尽管材料供应限制了生产，并且我们的采购产品出现了运输延误。我们改进了LVT产品组合，增强了产品功能，并通过简化流程降低了成本。我们还在提高乙烯基板材工厂的产量，以满足我们系列产品销售增长的需求。
本季度，我们的全球陶瓷产品部门报告销售额增长9.6％，按固定汇率货币计算增长9.1％。该部门报告经营利润率从8%增长到近12%，主要原因是定价和产品组合改善、生产率提高，但部分被通货膨胀抵消。我们在美国的陶瓷业务在本期实现增长，住宅用途业务保持强劲，商业用途业务继续呈现改善。我们正在通过重新设计产品、使用替代材料和提升物流战略来降低制造成本。我们正在推出采用新印制技术、纹理表面和抛光表面的高价值产品，以提供高端进口瓷砖的替代产品。随着生产在本期得到恢复，我们的石英台面销售继续大幅增长，我们更高端的视觉效果产品的销售额实现了更快的增长。我们在墨西哥和巴西的陶瓷业务正在增长，我们通过提高价格来抵消这两个国家的通胀影响。我们正在对供应的产品进行改进，提高效率并提高产量。我们在这两个国家都在投资新资产，以扩大产量并提升产品供应。随着假期安排恢复正常，我们在欧洲的陶瓷业务销售额保持强劲。价格、产品组合和生产率的提高改善了我们的业绩，但被不断上升的通胀完全抵消。由于预计会出现短缺，本期欧洲的天然气和电力价格达到了前所未有的高位。我们的利润率将受到负面影响，直到我们的价格在今后调整到符合能源成本的水平。我们正在升级生产线，以进一步改进产品式样并提高效率。产品组合的增强和价格上涨抵消了通胀的上升，因此我们在俄罗斯的陶瓷业务销售额和利润率都有所增加。本期我们的销售额受到库存减少和产能受限的影响，我们将继续调整我们的产品组合，直到新产能投入运营。
“2021年，Mohawk取得了出色的业绩，实现了更高的销售额增长、利润扩展和强劲的现金流。在第四季度，我们预计行业将表现出更为典型的季节性特点，有别于去年需求异常走高的情况。在此期间，我们将以高水平运营业务，以支持销售、改善服务并增加库存。我们某些类别产品的销售受到制造能力的限制，我们正在增加投资以扩大这些不断增长的产品类别的生产。我们将继续实施进一步的价格上调措施，应对所有业务部门在人员配置、供应和运输方面的限制。我们在整个企业范围内实施积极的成本管理，运用技术并提升我们的战略。在欧洲陶瓷业，创纪录的天然气价格在第四季度使进成本增加了近2500万美元，行业调整适应成本提高造成的影响将需要一定时间。此外，我们第四季度的日历天数比上一年少6%。鉴于这些因素，预计我们第四季度调整后每股收益为2.80至2.90美元，不包括任何重组费用。
“尽管面临通胀和材料供应的暂时挑战，但我们的长期前景仍然乐观，新住宅建设和住宅改造预计将保持强劲，随着企业的投资和增长，商用产品业务也在得到改善。 明年，随着产能扩大和引入创新产品，我们的销售将会增长。我们继续根据经济和供应链条件的变化而不断调整业绩优化战略。我们的资产负债表数据达到了史上最强劲水平，为增加投资和战略收购提供了支持，让我们能最大限度地实现增长。”
关于MOHAWK INDUSTRIES
Mohawk Industries是全球领先的地材制造商，致力于创造可提升全球住宅和商业空间的优质产品。Mohawk的垂直整合生产和分销流程在生产地毯、块毯、瓷砖、复合地板、木质地板、石材地板和塑胶地板方面提供了竞争优势。依托业内领先的创新方式，我们的产品和技术令公司品牌在市场上脱颖而出，满足各种改造和新建工程的需求。我们拥有业内最受认可的品牌，包括：American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、IVC、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step和Unilin。过去十年里，Mohawk已从一家美国地毯生产商成功转型为全球最大的地材公司，业务遍及澳大利亚、巴西、加拿大、欧洲、印度、马来西亚、墨西哥、新西兰、俄罗斯和美国等地。
前面几段中的某些陈述，特别是预测未来业绩、业务前景、增长、经营策略以及类似事项和包括“可能”、“应该”、“相信”、“预期”、“预测”、“估计”或类似表达词语的内容均构成“前瞻性陈述”。针对以上陈述，Mohawk要求受到1995年《私人证券诉讼改革法案》中关于前瞻性陈述的安全港保护。前瞻性陈述建立于涉及风险和不确定性的诸多假设基础上，因此无法保证其准确性。以下重要因素的改变可能导致未来业绩发生变化：经济或行业状况、竞争、原材料价格、其他投入成本的通货膨胀和通货紧缩、消费市场的通货膨胀和通货紧缩、能源成本和供应、资本支出的时间和水平、公司产品价格上涨的时间和实施、减值费用、收购整合、国际业务、推出新产品、运营合理化、税收和税收改革、产品和其他索赔、诉讼、以及Mohawk提交给美国证券交易委员会的报告和公告中提及的其他风险。
电话会议于美国东部时间2021年10月29日上午11:00举行
电话号码为1-800-603-9255（美国/加拿大）或1-706-634-2294（国际/本地）。会议ID：4259806。重播将持续到2021年11月29日，请拨打1-855-859-2056（美国/本地）或1-404-537-3406（国际/本地），并输入会议ID号4259806。
|MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(Unaudited)
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|Net sales
|$
|2,817,017
|2,574,870
|8,439,876
|6,910,433
|Cost of sales
|1,979,702
|1,868,671
|5,908,585
|5,217,827
|Gross profit
|837,315
|706,199
|2,531,291
|1,692,606
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|477,341
|443,455
|1,449,378
|1,339,338
|Operating income
|359,974
|262,744
|1,081,913
|353,268
|Interest expense
|14,948
|14,854
|45,083
|36,481
|Other (income) expense, net
|21
|(726
|)
|(13,374
|)
|5,990
|Earnings before income taxes
|345,005
|248,616
|1,050,204
|310,797
|Income tax expense
|73,821
|43,163
|205,756
|43,467
|Net earnings including noncontrolling interests
|271,184
|205,453
|844,448
|267,330
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|206
|336
|378
|(44
|)
|Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|270,978
|205,117
|844,070
|267,374
|Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|3.95
|2.88
|12.16
|3.76
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
|68,541
|71,197
|69,389
|71,190
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|3.93
|2.87
|12.11
|3.75
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|68,864
|71,378
|69,683
|71,362
|Other Financial Information
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|498,739
|598,499
|1,096,735
|1,361,994
|Less: Capital expenditures
|147,740
|69,143
|375,179
|265,414
|Free cash flow
|$
|350,999
|529,356
|721,556
|1,096,580
|Depreciation and amortization
|$
|148,618
|151,342
|448,299
|450,952
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|(Amounts in thousands)
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,128,027
|781,238
|Short-term investments
|-
|407,784
|Receivables, net
|1,880,476
|1,710,961
|Inventories
|2,215,630
|1,841,973
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|421,944
|410,031
|Total current assets
|5,646,077
|5,151,987
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|4,442,339
|4,405,243
|Right of use operating lease assets
|385,606
|303,050
|Goodwill
|2,612,201
|2,574,641
|Intangible assets, net
|911,271
|918,778
|Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets
|452,806
|430,515
|Total assets
|$
|14,450,300
|13,784,214
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|$
|588,669
|356,130
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|2,209,942
|1,933,206
|Current operating lease liabilities
|103,132
|97,778
|Total current liabilities
|2,901,743
|2,387,114
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|1,710,207
|2,282,781
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|292,806
|214,654
|Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities
|793,095
|732,596
|Total liabilities
|5,697,851
|5,617,145
|Total stockholders' equity
|8,752,449
|8,167,069
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|14,450,300
|13,784,214
|Segment Information
|Three Months Ended
|As of or for the Nine Months Ended
|(Amounts in thousands)
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|Net sales:
|Global Ceramic
|$
|998,444
|911,303
|2,967,818
|2,513,088
|Flooring NA
|1,050,453
|982,292
|3,100,892
|2,630,710
|Flooring ROW
|768,120
|681,275
|2,371,166
|1,766,635
|Consolidated net sales
|$
|2,817,017
|2,574,870
|8,439,876
|6,910,433
|Operating income (loss):
|Global Ceramic
|$
|118,896
|73,998
|343,135
|88,166
|Flooring NA
|118,625
|74,313
|315,866
|65,035
|Flooring ROW
|133,595
|129,135
|456,787
|234,429
|Corporate and intersegment eliminations
|(11,142
|)
|(14,702
|)
|(33,875
|)
|(34,362
|)
|Consolidated operating income
|$
|359,974
|262,744
|1,081,913
|353,268
|Assets:
|Global Ceramic
|$
|5,174,981
|5,111,492
|Flooring NA
|3,960,037
|3,626,339
|Flooring ROW
|4,276,310
|3,928,243
|Corporate and intersegment eliminations
|1,038,972
|1,118,140
|Consolidated assets
|$
|14,450,300
|13,784,214
|Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|270,978
|205,117
|844,070
|267,374
|Adjusting items:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|1,270
|32,168
|19,242
|144,434
|Resolution of foreign non-income tax contingencies
|-
|-
|(6,211
|)
|-
|One-time tax planning election
|-
|-
|(26,731
|)
|-
|Income taxes
|(203
|)
|(4,342
|)
|(2,015
|)
|(33,144
|)
|Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|272,045
|232,943
|828,355
|378,664
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|3.95
|3.26
|11.89
|5.31
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|68,864
|71,378
|69,683
|71,362
|Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt
|(Amounts in thousands)
|October 2,2021
|Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|$
|588,669
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|1,710,207
|Total debt
|2,298,876
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|1,128,027
|Net Debt
|$
|1,170,849
|Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Trailing Twelve
|Three Months Ended
|Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|April 3, 2021
|July 3,2021
|October 2,2021
|October 2,2021
|Operating income
|$
|282,733
|317,515
|404,424
|359,974
|1,364,646
|Other income
|6,742
|2,227
|11,168
|(21
|)
|20,116
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(176
|)
|(4
|)
|(168
|)
|(206
|)
|(554
|)
|Depreciation and amortization (1)
|156,555
|151,216
|148,466
|148,618
|604,855
|EBITDA
|445,854
|470,954
|563,890
|508,365
|1,989,063
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|15,947
|6,059
|(2,737
|)
|1,208
|20,477
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|461,801
|477,013
|561,153
|509,573
|2,009,540
|Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|0.6
|(1) Includes $62 of accelerated depreciation in Q3 2021 with $6,435 in Q4 2020 and $5,818 in Q1 2021 and $2,620 in Q2 2021.
|Reconciliation of Net Sales to Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|Net sales
|$
|2,817,017
|2,574,870
|8,439,876
|6,910,433
|Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days
|-
|-
|(131,365
|)
|-
|Adjustment to net sales on a constant exchange rate
|(19,035
|)
|-
|(180,752
|)
|-
|Net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days
|$
|2,797,982
|2,574,870
|8,127,759
|6,910,433
|Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Global Ceramic
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|Net sales
|$
|998,444
|911,303
|Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate
|(3,967
|)
|-
|Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate
|$
|994,477
|911,303
|Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Flooring ROW
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|Net sales
|$
|768,120
|681,275
|Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate
|(15,069
|)
|-
|Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate
|$
|753,051
|681,275
|Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|Gross Profit
|$
|837,315
|706,199
|Adjustments to gross profit:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|778
|23,585
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|838,093
|729,784
|Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|477,341
|443,455
|Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|(521
|)
|(8,764
|)
|Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|476,820
|434,691
|Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|Operating income
|$
|359,974
|262,744
|Adjustments to operating income:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|1,299
|32,349
|Adjusted operating income
|$
|361,273
|295,093
|Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Global Ceramic
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|Operating income
|$
|118,896
|73,998
|Adjustments to segment operating income:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|212
|20,129
|Adjusted segment operating income
|$
|119,108
|94,127
|Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Flooring NA
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|Operating income
|$
|118,625
|74,313
|Adjustments to segment operating income:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|1,396
|5,953
|Adjusted segment operating income
|$
|120,021
|80,266
|Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Flooring ROW
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|Operating income
|$
|133,595
|129,135
|Adjustments to segment operating income:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|(228
|)
|2,019
|Adjusted segment operating income
|$
|133,367
|131,154
|Reconciliation of Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|Earnings before income taxes
|$
|345,005
|248,616
|Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(206
|)
|(336
|)
|Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|1,270
|32,168
|Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes
|$
|346,069
|280,448
|Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|October 2,2021
|September 26, 2020
|Income tax expense
|$
|73,821
|43,163
|Income tax effect of adjusting items
|203
|4,342
|Adjusted income tax expense
|$
|74,024
|47,505
|Adjusted income tax rate
|21.4
|%
|16.9
|%
|The Company supplements its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the tables above present a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to the comparable US GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when reconciled to the corresponding US GAAP measure, help its investors as follows: Non-GAAP revenue measures that assist in identifying growth trends and in comparisons of revenue with prior and future periods and non-GAAP profitability measures that assist in understanding the long-term profitability trends of the Company's business and in comparisons of its profits with prior and future periods.
|The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP revenue measures because these items can vary dramatically between periods and can obscure underlying business trends. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP revenue measures include: foreign currency transactions and translation and the impact of acquisitions.
|The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP profitability measures because these items may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating performance. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP profitability measures include: restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs, acquisition purchase accounting, including inventory step-up, release of indemnification assets and the reversal of uncertain tax positions.
联系人：
James Brunk，首席财务官 (706) 624-2239