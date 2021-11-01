READOUT: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman Visits San Antonio, Texas to Highlight Economic Recovery of Small Businesses and President Biden’s Build Back Better Framework

San Antonio, TX, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), visited San Antonio, Texas last week as part of a national tour highlighting economic recovery and President Biden’s Build Back Better framework and how it will help small businesses.

Administrator Guzman met with San Antonio small business owners who have benefited from the American Rescue Plan , area community organizations, and economic development advocates to hear their experiences directly and discuss the Biden-Harris Administration's path forward for the small business community. In addition, she also highlighted the significant progress of the Biden Administration’s vaccination efforts critical to helping businesses fully reopen and get more Americans safely back to work.

“I was thrilled to travel to San Antonio to meet with small business owners and hear their inspiring stories,” said Administrator Guzman. “These entrepreneurs have demonstrated impressive resilience and innovation as we continue to recover from this pandemic. I want to thank Congressman Cuellar for his leadership and for hosting us in Texas. Congressman Cuellar has long been a committed champion of resources for entrepreneurship and small business, and I am thankful for his partnership and the partnership of the other local leaders and elected officials who joined us in Texas as we continue to work together to Build Back Better.”

Congressman Cuellar joined Administrator Guzman to kick off her San Antonio visit with a stop at Luna Rosa, a family-owned Puerto Rican restaurant where they met Omar Ornelas, son of Chef Iris Ornelas. Luna Rosa is a recipient of the SBA’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund and the Paycheck Protection Program. Following Luna Rosa, the group visited City Base Cinema, a local theater that used the SBA’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant to reopen and once again bring cinema back to their community.

“The COVID-19 pandemic pushed our small business industry in unimaginable ways. Overnight, thousands of businesses were forced to close their doors while bills and payrolls continued to add up. In response, I passed critical legislation that allowed us to provide billions in federal relief funds for small businesses across the nation,” said Congressman Cuellar. “The three small businesses that we visited today have been serving San Antonio residents for over 37 years combined. They are an integral part of our community and provide steady jobs for hundreds of residents. Through the Small Business Administration, we were able to provide nearly $5 million in federal aid so they could retain their employees and keep their doors open for business. Our small businesses are the heartbeat of our national economy, and we cannot afford to lose them. Thank you, Administrator Isabella Guzman, for taking the time to visit us today and for working with me to keep our economy’s motor running.”

The Administrator concluded her trip to San Antonio with a final stop at Big Lou’s Pizza, a recipient of the Paycheck Protection Program, Restaurant Revitalization Fund, and the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Big Lou’s officially opened in 2000 and continues to be a staple in the southeast San Antonio community.

Administrator Guzman was joined by local elected officials in San Antonio including State Senator Jose Menendez, State Senator Ronald Gutierrez, State Representative Liz Campos, State Representative Diego Bernal, and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

This marks Administrator Guzman’s first visit to Texas. Since June, Administrator Guzman has visited 17 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

