Modular Chiller Market to Reach USD 6.13 billion by 2026; Rising Technological Development by Key Players to Propel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global modular chiller market is set to gain momentum from the increasing application in the residential and commercial sectors. These chillers possess numerous features, such as optimization capacity, enhanced serviceability, and reliable performance. Nowadays, the development of unique technologies is refining the size of modules and thereby providing hassle-free usage. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recently published report, titled, “ Modular Chiller Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Air-cooled modular chiller, Water-cooled modular chiller), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the modular chiller market size was USD 3.82 billion and is anticipated to be at USD 6.13 billion in 2026, thereby exhibiting a CARG of 6.2% during the forecast period between 2019 to 2026.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the modular chiller market trends and dynamics?

Which key companies would generate the highest shares?

What are the segments in the market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue?

What are the types of strategies adopted by companies?



Trends & Drivers-

Urgent Need to Lower Carbon Emissions to Accelerate Growth

Industry giants present in the market are aiming to examine the sustainability and energy aspects of buildings according to the leadership in energy and environmental design (LEED) certification. The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) first introduced the LEED to reduce carbon emissions in the environment. In the U.K., it has to be strictly followed by commercial buildings.

Moreover, these organizations are emphasizing more on the aggregate size of the system, as well as the design of the module. The main reason behind this is that if one unit fails, then the operator can easily turn the additional parallel unit on. It is also surging the cooling capacity.

Segment-

Commercial Segment to Grow Considerably Stoked by High Demand for HVAC Systems

Based on the application, the market is segregated into commercial, industrial, and residential. Out of these, the commercial segment is anticipated to grow by exhibiting a substantial CAGR during the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the high demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in infrastructures, namely, shopping malls, educational institutions, and commercial offices. The commercial segment procured 39.0% modular chiller market share in 2018. The industrial segment would also showcase steady growth.



To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 6.2 % 2026 Value Projectio4n USD 6.13 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2019 USD 3.82 Billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Type, By Application, By Region. Growth Drivers Simultaneous Heating and Cooling Ability of Modular Chillers to Aid Growth Growing Demand for HVAC Solutions to Boost the Market Growth



Water-cooled Modular Chillers Segment to Grow Rapidly Stoked by Their Possession of Several Features Pitfalls & Challenges High Initial Capital Investments to Impede Market Growth





Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Exhibit Highest CAGR Backed by Increasing Industrialization

In terms of region, the market is fragmented into Latin America, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR on account of the ongoing expansion of the industrial sector. In addition to that, factors, namely, rapid industrialization, an increasing number of economically emerging countries, and rising awareness programs regarding energy-efficient products, would contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Besides, industry giants are at present focusing on growing their businesses owing to the rising number of industrial projects.

North America is likely to grow significantly in the coming years because of the ever-increasing demand for these products from various industries. Also, manufacturers are expanding the business line across region by focusing on mergers and acquisitions. Europe is anticipated to experience fast growth stoked by the ongoing technological advancements and improvements in energy-efficient products. Apart from that, the presence of several key manufacturers in this region would spur growth. Lastly, Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa would showcase steady growth fueled by the rising adoption of chillers in countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Gain Competitive Edge through Product Launches

The market is highly fragmented and competitive. The upsurging demand for cooling across various sectors is, in turn, increasing the key players’ interest in extensive research and development activities to introduce novel products. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

May 2019 : Frigel, a provider of intelligent process cooling systems based in Italy, announced the launch of its line of central chillers called Modular Chiller 3FX. The products can be used with Ecodry 3DK, the company’s internationally patented central adiabatic dry-cooler systems. The new chillers would provide automatic and engineered free-cooling capability. Also, they are a key element of an integrated and digitally controlled cooling system best suitable for delivering reliable performance and saving energy.

: Frigel, a provider of intelligent process cooling systems based in Italy, announced the launch of its line of central chillers called Modular Chiller 3FX. The products can be used with Ecodry 3DK, the company’s internationally patented central adiabatic dry-cooler systems. The new chillers would provide automatic and engineered free-cooling capability. Also, they are a key element of an integrated and digitally controlled cooling system best suitable for delivering reliable performance and saving energy. November 2017: Carrier Corporation, a provider of heating, air-conditioning, and refrigeration solutions headquartered in the U.S. introduced the latest version of its AquaSnap® 30MP chiller equipped with advanced features. It is mainly designed for cost-effective, faster installation in high-rise applications. This model is slimmer than the pre-existing model, and it meets all the ASHRAE 90.1 efficiency requirements.

Fortune Business Insights™ profiles some of the most prominent companies operating in the modular chiller market. They are as follows:

Frigel Firenze S.p.A. (Tuscany, Italy)

LG Electronics (Seoul, Korea)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Haier Group (Shandong, China)

Midea Group (Guangdong, China)

Trane (Dublin, Ireland)

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai (Guangdong, China)

Carrier Corporation (Florida, U.S.)

Nanjing tica climate solutions co., ltd (Nanjing, China)

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Osaka, Japan)

Other key market players



Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Key Technological Development

Global Modular Chiller Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Air-cooled Water-cooled By Application (Value) Industrial Commercial Residential By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued..!!!





