Beter Bed wins SkillsTown Achievement Award

Beter Bed has received the SkillsTown Achievement Award for exceptional online learning performance for its online learning platform the ‘Beter Bed Academy’. Over a period of two years, the Beter Bed Academy has achieved 18,000 completed modules with 75% active users.

Hans Schuurmans, CEO of SkillsTown, explained: “Our aim with SkillsTown is to help organisations improve their performance. We are happy to raise awareness of any organisation that takes an active, leading role in this respect. Over the past few years, Beter Bed has used online learning in a unique and inspiring manner, not only to improve the performance of its staff but also to work on sustainability. An exceptional performance. They are the worthy winner of this Achievement Award.”

“We are very proud of having won this award. It endorses the successful and inspiring way of online learning that we offer our staff with the Beter Bed Academy, thanks to SkillsTown”, says Lineke Bernhard, HR Manager Benelux at Beter Bed Holding. “We, at Beter Bed, believe that if people can sleep better, they are happier, healthier and more productive. We include this in everything we do every day. Staff are given the scope to continue to learn and develop.”

The aim of the Beter Bed Academy is to inspire our staff to broaden their knowledge in a fun and practical way, based on a whole range of innovative learning interventions. As a result, we have achieved 75% active users over a full 2-year period. A score of 18,000 completed modules is a huge performance. One reason for the success is the low threshold of the Beter Bed Academy, our own added content and the provision of learning along skills pathways. The Beter Bed Academy is an integrated element of our recurring staff interview cycle: staff and management consult regularly on how the Beter Bed Academy can contribute to the professional development of every staff member.

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.

Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus and the new subscription brand Leazzzy. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 3 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores and a fast-growing online presence, our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees served nearly 200,000 customers in 2020, generating over € 200 million in revenue.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID’ tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that

M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.

