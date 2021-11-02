Interim Report Q3 2021

English Danish

The Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter 2021 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.



CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Søren Skou, states:

“In the ongoing exceptional market situation, with high demand in the US and global disruptions to the supply chains, we continued to increase capacity and expand our offerings to keep cargo moving for our customers. Our integrator strategy is key to supporting our customers’ end to end logistics needs by designing a more stable Ocean business, strongly growing our logistics offering and relying on automated and efficient terminals.

As a natural next step in expanding our multi logistics offering we today announce the acquisition of SENATOR INTERNATIONAL and the ordering of additional aircraft, building on our existing Air Freight capabilities and adding even more flexibility to our customers’ supply chains. Given the significant progress of our transformation into a logistics integrator and the continued commitment to shareholder returns, the Board of Directors has decided to extend the current share buy-back programme by an additional USD 5bn over the years 2024 and 2025.”

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of External Communication, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901



Attachments