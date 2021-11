English Norwegian

The equity capital certificates in SpareBank 1 SMN will be quoted exclusive dividend on 2 November 2021. A dividend of NOK 3.10 per equity capital certificate will be distributed from 9 November 2021 to registered holders on 1 November 2021 (record date 3 November 2021).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)