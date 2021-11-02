Calibre Scientific Acquires Elkay Laboratory Products, a UK-Based Distributor of Laboratory Consumables, Instruments and Services

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Elkay Laboratory Products, a distributor of critical laboratory consumables, instruments, and services with headquarters in Basingstoke, United Kingdom. The acquisition of Elkay Labs further enhances Calibre Scientific’s growing presence in the United Kingdom.



Elkay Labs is a premier distributor of products including liquid handling, specimen collection, storage, biobanking, test tubes, caps and vials, filtration and centrifugation, multi-well plates, and calibration services to a range of domestic and international institutions and organizations. The company’s diversified customer base spans a variety of end markets including clinical, academic, industrial, and environmental applications. Elkay Labs’ product offering and exceptional after-sales service and support has positioned the Company as an expert in their market.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific further enhances its overall product offering in the laboratory supplies market and adds a scalable distribution operation to the portfolio. “We are excited to add Elkay Labs to the Calibre Scientific family,” said Mike Brownleader, Chief Revenue Officer of Calibre Scientific. “Elkay Labs has a long history of providing premium liquid handling products, micropipette, and custom low-temperature storage rack services to their customer base and, in combination with Calibre Scientific, we will look to add a variety of new value-add products to the Elkay portfolio that will further strengthen its customer relationships.”

“Over the past 25+ years at Elkay Labs, we have always prioritized the long-term success of our customers, suppliers, and employees,” said Robin Conway, Managing Director of Elkay Laboratory Products. “This is why I am delighted to partner with Calibre Scientific as their overall strategy of buying and building each business with a view to the long-term aligns perfectly with our approach. I’m very excited to see what the future brings for Elkay Labs as part of Calibre Scientific.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of twenty-one life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.calibrescientific.com, or contact Brice Geoffrion, Director of Business Development, at bgeoffrion@calibrescientific.com, or +1 (310) 651-8285.