EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 2 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 9:30
Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q3/2021 interim report
Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-9/2021 on Tuesday 9 November 2021 approx. at 8.00.
A Finnish-language briefing for investors, analysts and media will be held
on 9 November 2021 at 13.00 Finnish time as webcast at
https://eezy.videosync.fi/2021-q3-tulos
The webcast will be hosted by CEO Sami Asikainen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.
A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.
Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
Eezy Plc
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913