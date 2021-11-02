English French

Crypto Blockchain Industries: Moving to continuous listing

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI) announces that its shares (Euronext Growth Paris - FR00140062P9 - ALCBI) are moving from a fixing-based to a continuous trading mode as of November 4th, 2021 trading session.

CBI shares will be traded continuously on Euronext Growth, from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, with a pre-opening period from 7:15 am to 9:00 am and a pre-closing period from 5:30 pm to 5:35 pm, followed by the closing fixing at 5:35 pm.

The current liquidity contract, assigned to the company TSAF, will continue to ensure the liquidity of the company's shares.

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will be opening in summer 2022. CBI has been admitted to trading on the E1 compartment (qualified investors) of the Euronext Growth Paris market since October 26, 2021. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io.

Contacts

CBI

Frédéric Chesnais

Chairman and CEO

fredchesnais@cbicorp.io

www.cbicorp.io Listing Sponsor

Atout Capital

Rodolphe Ossola

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com Financial Communications

Calyptus

Gregory Bosson

+33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

cbi@calyptus.net

