Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and LoanMart Announce Winners of 2021 Scholarship

VAN NUYS, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a collaborative effort to further the educational growth of local students in California and the United States, LoanMart has teamed up with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes by offering three $1,000 scholarships to high school students in 2021.



The winners of the 2021 collaborative scholarship are: Rylee Fochtman, Haley Aichlmayr, and Ford Melillo. These applicants proved that they are passionate about both their community and their education. Haley Aichlmayr is attending UC Irvine in the sunny state of California. Ford Melillo has chosen to pursue his education at Stanford University. Rylee Fochtman will be staying local and attending the University of California Davis.

These ideal applicants demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, personal attributes, and character that could be used to improve the lives of fellow residents in the municipal CA area.

The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes are looking to support individuals that are outstanding members of the community, as they have gotten their start in the San Bernardino County themselves. Before the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes were known as such, they were called the San Bernardino Spirit, and played within the county. This collaborative scholarship is designed to help deserving high school students in California get the financial help they need to pursue higher education.

The winners from the 2020 scholarship were Monserrat Landino, Asna Tabassum, and Alexis Lozoya. Winners of this collaborative scholarship all graduated with a cumulative GPA of 4.0 or higher and were all active members of the California community. Many winners choose to stay local and pursue higher education at California colleges.

This exceptional scholarship has now reached its ninth consecutive year, with over $26,000 in academic funding that has been awarded to deserving students. The LoanMart and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 2022 Scholarship will continue next year, and hopeful high school students may apply before the deadline on May 20th, 2022.

LoanMart

LoanMart is a marketer and servicer for ChoiceCash Title Loans made by Capital Community Bank, a Utah chartered bank located in Provo, UT, Member FDIC.