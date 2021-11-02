Sanoma Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 2 November 2021
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Herlin, Anna
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20211101173307_11
Transaction date: 2021-11-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,105 Unit price: 13.69091 EUR
(2): Volume: 3,117 Unit price: 13.88031 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,245 Unit price: 13.99769 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 6,467 Volume weighted average price: 13.84126 EUR
Transaction date: 2021-11-01
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 418 Unit price: 13.69421 EUR
(2): Volume: 733 Unit price: 13.88974 EUR
(3): Volume: 173 Unit price: 13.94601 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 1,324 Volume weighted average price: 13.83536 EUR
Transaction date: 2021-11-01
Venue: TQEA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,069 Unit price: 13.72987 EUR
(2): Volume: 777 Unit price: 13.82739 EUR
(3): Volume: 153 Unit price: 13.97451 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 1,999 Volume weighted average price: 13.7865 EUR
Transaction date: 2021-11-01
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 243 Unit price: 13.69844 EUR
(2): Volume: 373 Unit price: 13.917 EUR
(3): Volume: 48 Unit price: 14.0175 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 664 Volume weighted average price: 13.84428 EUR
Transaction date: 2021-11-01
Venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,110 Unit price: 13.84 EUR
(2): Volume: 3,381 Unit price: 14.04 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 4,491 Volume weighted average price: 13.99057 EUR
Transaction date: 2021-11-01
Venue: SGMV
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 55 Unit price: 13.66 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 55 Volume weighted average price: 13.66 EUR
