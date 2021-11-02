English Finnish

Sanoma Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 2 November 2021

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Herlin, Anna

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20211101173307_11

Transaction date: 2021-11-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,105 Unit price: 13.69091 EUR

(2): Volume: 3,117 Unit price: 13.88031 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,245 Unit price: 13.99769 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 6,467 Volume weighted average price: 13.84126 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-11-01

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 418 Unit price: 13.69421 EUR

(2): Volume: 733 Unit price: 13.88974 EUR

(3): Volume: 173 Unit price: 13.94601 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 1,324 Volume weighted average price: 13.83536 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-11-01

Venue: TQEA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,069 Unit price: 13.72987 EUR

(2): Volume: 777 Unit price: 13.82739 EUR

(3): Volume: 153 Unit price: 13.97451 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 1,999 Volume weighted average price: 13.7865 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-11-01

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 243 Unit price: 13.69844 EUR

(2): Volume: 373 Unit price: 13.917 EUR

(3): Volume: 48 Unit price: 14.0175 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 664 Volume weighted average price: 13.84428 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-11-01

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,110 Unit price: 13.84 EUR

(2): Volume: 3,381 Unit price: 14.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 4,491 Volume weighted average price: 13.99057 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-11-01

Venue: SGMV

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 55 Unit price: 13.66 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 55 Volume weighted average price: 13.66 EUR

