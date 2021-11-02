United Market Study of Dry Eye Sufferers 2021: Focus on Self-diagnosed and Physician-diagnosed Dry Eye, Detailing Symptoms, Severity and Treatment, Among Other Topics

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2021 Study of the U.S Market of Dry Eye Sufferers " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2021 Study of Dry Eye Sufferers focuses on both self-diagnosed and physician-diagnosed dry eye, detailing symptoms, severity and treatment, among other topics.

Attitudes toward prescription medication for dry eye are becoming more favorable according to our new study among Dry Eye Sufferers which finds more sufferers who believe they need an Rx to manage their dry eye than in the past.

The study was conducted in two phases in order to measure market size among the general population of adults and to delve deeper into treatment practices among a sample of dry eye sufferers.

Key research objectives include the following:

Dry eye symptoms and severity

Perceived causes of dry eye and contributing factors

Rx and OTC treatments used

Brand awareness, use and satisfaction

Factors influencing brand selection

Physician diagnosis and recommendations

Impact of blue light on dry eye

Digital device usage effects

Attitudes toward dry eye treatments and awareness of new treatments

Contact lens wearers' correlation to dry eye

A Market Segmentation Analysis is included in Phase II that identifies distinct groups of dry eye sufferers differentiated with regard to their treatment product needs and preferences.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

METHODOLOGY

KEY FINDINGS

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

PHASE I: AMONG TOTAL ADULTS

Eye Symptoms Experienced Frequently/Regularly

Incidence Trend For Dry Eye

Incidence of Dry Eye by Subgroups

Eye Diseases Diagnosed by Health Professional

Digital Device Use

Symptoms Related to Digital Device Use

Actions Taken to Minimize Visual Impact of Digital Device Use

PHASE II: DRY EYE SUFFERERS

1. PROFILE OF DRY EYE SUFFERERS

Dry Eye Symptoms Experience Regularly/Most Bothersome

Seasonal Problems With Dry Eye

Severity of Dry Eye Symptoms

Extent to Which Consider Dry Eye Symptoms Bothersome

Time of Day Dry Eye Most Bothersome

Frequency Experiencing Dry Eye

Perceived Causes of Dry Eye Problem

Situations in Which Dry Eye Is Most Bothersome

Experience With Dry Eye Flares

Eye Conditions Among Dry Eye Sufferers

Attitudes About Dry Eye

2. DRY EYE AND VISION CORRECTION

Eye Surgery/Lasik and Dry Eye

Vision Correction and Dry Eye

3. IMPACT OF DIGITAL VIEWING & "BLUE LIGHT" ON DRY EYE

Extent Computers/Digital Devices Contribute to Eye Strain Symptoms

Symptoms Related to Digital Device Use

Extent to Which Symptoms Related to Digital Device use are Considered Severe and Bothersome

Actions Recommended by Doctor to Minimize Digital Impact on Eyes

Eye Drop Use During Digital Media Viewing

Awareness & Ownership of Computer Eyeglasses

Awareness & Usage of Computer Contact Lenses

4. TREATMENTS FOR DRY EYE: OTC & Rx

Treatments Ever/Currently Use For Dry Eye

Trend in Dry Eye Products Currently Use

Dry Eye Products Currently Use - By Subgroups

Product Most Effective For Treating Flares

Frequency of Using OTC Products in Conjunction With Rx

Likelihood of Considering Rx Dry Eye Medication Use

Reasons For Not Using Prescription Medication

Problems Experience With Current Treatments

Other Methods Used to Treat Dry Eye Symptoms

Awareness of New Dry Eye Treatments

Interest in Discussing New Treatments With Eye Doctor

Attitudes About Treating Dry Eye

5. SHOPPING PATTERNS AND INFORMATION SOURCES

Monthly Out-of-Pocket Expenditure for Dry Eye Products

Advertising for Dry Eye Products

Brands Recall Being Advertised

Sources of Information About Dry Eye

Where Usually Purchase Artificial Tears/Lubricant Eye Drops

Online Purchasing of Artificial Tears/Lubricant Eye Drops

6. ROLE OF HEALTHCARE PROVIDER

Dry Eye Diagnosed/Currently Treated by a Physician

Severity and Type of Dry Eye Diagnosis

What Motivated Visit to Healthcare Professional About Dry Eye

Frequency of Visiting Doctor For Dry Eye

Healthcare Professional's Recommendation For Dry Eye

Communication With Doctor About Dry Eye Flares

Satisfaction With Healthcare Provider

Reasons Have Not Consulted Doctor About Dry Eye

Attitudes About Physician's Role in Treating Dry Eye

7. FOCUS ON: OTC DRY EYE PRODUCTS AND BRANDS

Artificial Tears/Lubricant Eye Drops Brand Awareness

Artificial Tears/Lubricant Eye Drop Brands Ever/Currently Use

Brand Loyalty

Greatest Influence on Choice of Artificial Tears/Lubricant Eye Drop Brand Use Most Often

Satisfaction With Usual Artificial Tears/Lubricant Eye Drop Brand

Key Driver Analysis - OTC Artificial Tears/Lubricant Eye Drop Brand Use Most Often

Opinions About Duration of Symptom Relief From Artificial Tears/Lubricant Eye Drops

Details of Artificial Tears/Lubricant Eye Drop Usage

OTC Eye Ointment/Gel Brand Awareness

Brands of OTC Ointment/Gel Currently Use Most Often and Satisfaction

OTC Lid Wipes/Foam Brand Usage and Satisfaction

Types of Dietary Supplements Used for Dry Eye

Dietary Supplement Brands Used For Dry Eye and Satisfaction

8. FOCUS ON: PRESCRIPTION DRY EYE TREATMENTS

Brands of Prescription Dry Eye Medication Aware of

Brands of Prescription Dry Eye Medication Ever Tried

Details of Dry Eye Rx Medication Usage

Opinions About Duration of Symptom Relief From Rx Medication

9. DRY EYE AND COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on Dry Eye Purchase Habits

Change in Dry Eye Symptoms Since COVID-19

MARKET SEGMENTATION

TECHNICAL APPENDIX

Composition of the Sample

Sampling Tolerances

