Connected Cars Market to Hit USD 191.83 Billion at CAGR of 18.1% by 2028 | Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Vehicle, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis, Industry Forecast To 2028 - Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Connected Cars market size to Hit USD 191.83 Billion at CAGR of 18.1% by 2028. Dominant Players Such as Audi and Ford Motors to Focus on Promoting the Adoption of Advanced Automotive Technologies. The emergence of automotive electronic startups will enable this market to reach greater heights in the coming years.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 CAGR 18.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 191.83 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 59.70 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Application, Network, Technology, Sales Channel, Communication and Region Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) to Fuel the Market Growing Inclination of Consumers towards Anti-Theft Systems to Drive the Market





Wireless connectivity systems in cars are a trend that is gaining considerable traction in the automotive industry. Recognizing the potential offered by these changing dynamics, several start-ups specializing in automotive electronics and communications have come up and are advancing Connected Cars technologies. For example, Connexion, an Internet of Things (IoT) start up based in Melbourne, Australia, provides infotainment systems, fleet management solutions, and cloud-based telematics to carmakers. Savari, a California-based startup, offers software and hardware solutions for vehicle manufacturers to arm their vehicles with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) systems and Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) sensors. The proliferation of startups offering innovative automotive communication solutions is expected to open new expansion avenues for this market.





Rising Number of Road Accidents Worldwide to Accelerate Growth

One of the leading factors propelling the Connected Cars market growth is the rising number of road traffic accidents around the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), road traffic crashes kill approximately 1.35 million people worldwide every year. Furthermore, between 20 million and 50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries from road accidents, with several accident victims getting afflicted with a temporary or permanent disability. The most common causes of road accidents, the WHO highlights, include driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving, and unsafe vehicles.

Connected Cars s have the potential to address all these issues as these vehicles operate on real-time data acquired from various sensors attached to the cars. For example, IoT-enabled cars gather real-time traffic and crash data, alerting drivers to changes in surrounding traffic conditions, road hazards, and upcoming obstructions such as pedestrians and cyclists. Smart technologies enhance the safety quotient of a vehicle and can thus reduce the probability of road accidents.





Growing Demand for Advanced Automotive Technologies to Boost the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific dominated the Connected Cars market share in 2020 with a market size of USD 32.90 billion on account of the rising preference for high-end, advanced automotive technologies in the region. This evolving dimension in the automotive industry in Asia Pacific is underpinned by the increasing level of disposable incomes among buyers, which is enabling them to demand enhanced safety and infotainment features in vehicles.

In Europe, major automakers such as BMW and Volkswagen are partnering with automotive technology specialists to equip their cars with sophisticated safety features. The market in North America, on the other hand, is set to benefit from the rapid adoption of next-gen connectivity technologies such as 5G in the region.





Industry Developments:

February 2020: Ford India introduced the FordPassTM, its comprehensive mobile connectivity solution that enables owners to remotely access their cars, call for breakdown assistance, and perform many such functions, in India. All BS-VI Ford cars will have a cloud-based device that connects the vehicles with the FordPass app.

January 2020: Audi of America and Verizon Business Group collaborated to develop and deliver embedded in-vehicle Wi-Fi and advanced connectivity to future Audi cars. Audi’s connect® CARE will be preinstalled in Audi’s A4 and A5 lines and will feature Verizon’s Unlimited data connection powered by Verizon’s 4G LTE network.





List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Ford Motor Company (Michigan, United States)

TomTom Inc. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany)

AT&T (Texas, United States)

Harman International (Connecticut, United States)

HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP (Seoul, South Korea)

General Motors (Michigan, United States)

Audi (Ingolstadt, Germany)

Robert Bosch GmbH ( Gerlingen, Germany)

Continental AG (Hanover, Germany)





Global Connected Cars Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Mobility Management

Telematics

Infotainment

Driver Assistance

By Network Type:

3G

4G

5G

Satellite

By Technology Type:

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

By Sales Channel Type:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Communication Type:

Vehicle to Vehicle

Vehicle to Infrastructure

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





