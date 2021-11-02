Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Research Report 2021-2027

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-use (Clinical, Academic Research), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 153.5 million by 2027 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.43% from 2020 to 2027.

The market has witnessed advancements in microscopes and microscope-related equipment for use in in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Artificial Intelligence (AI), embryo assessment, and sperm selection are some of the applications targeted for innovation.



Manufacturers are providing upright microscope, digital microscope camera, and software to view images together as a sperm analysis system to provide the complete solution for semen analysis.

Moreover, as sperm analysis can be better studied by maintaining a certain temperature of the sample, manufacturers are coupling the use of such devices along with an upright microscope. For instance, PROiSER provides ISAS HEAT, a slide warmer, compatible with its UB200i upright microscope used along with Computer Assisted Semen Analysis (CASA) systems.



The use of two different types of microscopes, stereo and inverted, for embryo collection and assessment, and the ICSI procedure requires two separate workstations and multiple microscopes. To overcome these restraints, manufacturers of optical products are developing products with a focus on reducing these restraints.

For instance, in February 2019, Opto GmbH debuted the DualStation embryo imaging microscope. The DualStation is designed to provide all the optical techniques and imaging requirements used by IVF processes into a single enclosed embryo chamber.



IVF Microscopes Market Report Highlights

Based on the end-use, the clinical segment dominated the market in 2019 in terms of revenue. IVF clinics provide a range of services, including healthy oocyte identification, semen analysis, ICSI, embryo monitoring, and freezing and storage of embryos

The clinical end-use segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth from 2020 to 2027 due to the increasing adoption of IVF treatment. Moreover, manufacturers are developing innovative products with integrated technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Europe held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2019 due to factors such as the high cost of IVF treatment and availability of reimbursement. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2020 to 2027 due to the initiatives to create awareness regarding IVF treatment in countries such as India

In-vitro Fertilization Microscope Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increased adoption due to improving success rate

Technological advancements

Market Restraint Analysis

Restraining IVF guidelines

Commoditization and industrialization

Regulatory Scenario

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

Pricing Analysis (Major brands)

Distribution Channel Analysis



